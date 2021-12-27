ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Deputies seek missing, endangered Pasco County man

By Athina Morris
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Alexander Richins, a 43-year-old man who went missing and is considered endangered.

Deputies said Richins was last seen around 6:45 a.m. Monday on Calvano Drive in Wesley Chapel, but the circumstances surrounding his disappearance were not disclosed.

Richins is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and blue shorts.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

