Seahawks heavily favored over Lions for Week 17 matchup

By Tim Weaver
 4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks are not having a fun time in 2021. Yesterday’s stunning collapse against Chicago dropped their record to 5-10 on the season. It’s starting to seem like this team could lose to virtually anybody in any given game. That theory will be put to the test this week when they host the worst team in the conference in the Detroit Lions (2-12-1).

While it doesn’t inspire much confidence after what happened yesterday, Seattle is heavily favored over Detroit for their Week 17 matchup. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Seahawks are 7.5 point favorites.

For what it’s worth, history hasn’t been kind to the Lions in this series. They are just 5-10 against Seattle all-time and have lost the last three meetings.

NFL
