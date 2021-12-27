ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham man shot, killed near Five Points Christmas Eve

By Peter Curi
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Birmingham man was shot and killed outside a bar near Five Points the morning of Christmas Eve.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Shaun Benjamin Rhudy was shot outside a bar near the Five Points neighborhood of Birmingham just after 3 a.m. Friday.

Rhudy was transported to UAB Hospital, but later died from his injuries.

No further information has been made available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

