Final Fantasy XIV prepares Heavensturn for January 5

All right. So this column is going to contain spoilers for the plot of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. You have probably gathered that from the title. I am also making sure that the spoilers in question are going to be somewhat on the vague side, for two reasons. The first is that not everyone who wants to finish the plot has necessarily been able to, due to the simple reality of the game’s queue times and the simple demands of reality on players. The second is that, well… I don’t feel like just blandly recounting the plot here, and I don’t feel that’s helpful.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO