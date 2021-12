Kyle Seager shocked the Texas Rangers and the rest of the baseball world on Wednesday with the news that he’ll be hanging up his cleats. It comes as something of a welcome development for the Rangers, who have taken the brunt of Seager’s powerful bat tormenting them over the years with the Seattle Mariners. We won’t exactly miss him, but we can respect and salute a very good career in baseball.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO