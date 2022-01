Filecoin price looks bearish as it nears the end of the descending triangle pattern. The coin has support at $ 33.7 and resistance at $ 35. Filecoin price has been on a descending triangle pattern since April 2021. The coin is now at a point where it is set to change direction as it is trading at the base of the descending triangle and also at the corner of the triangle. Chances for the coin to make an upward breakout look bleak as the coin is trading below the 20/50/100 day Moving Average indicator. The Averages are diverging and are not near a crossover moment. The descending triangle is generally a bearish signal. All these factors indicate that the coin will fall below the support and baseline of the triangle. Volumes for the coin are also reducing day by day.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO