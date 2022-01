The Ethereum price prediction shows ETH sitting at a crucial support level that could determine where the coin will be heading to in the next negative move. At the time of writing, ETH/USD follows in the footsteps of the flagship cryptocurrency as the coin is seen dropping towards the lower boundary of the channel. The Ethereum price failed to create a new high above the resistance level of $4128. However, if there is short-term selling pressure, Ethereum could most likely tackle it and make a comeback at the level mentioned above.

