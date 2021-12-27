ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health experts say Italy faces paralysis under quarantine rules

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKta8_0dWiStzt00
A man wearing a face mask waits for a tram, as the region of Lazio makes face masks mandatory outdoors in all areas, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases rise and Christmas nears, in Rome, Italy, December 23, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Health experts urged the Italian government on Monday to relax COVID-19 quarantine rules, saying that the country otherwise risked paralysis as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads.

Under current rules, people who have come into close contact with a COVID-19 sufferer have to self-isolate for seven days if they are vaccinated and for 10 days if they have not had a shot.

Nino Cartabellotta, head of the Gimbe health foundation, said each positive person had, on average, five to 10 close contacts, and predicted that within two weeks some one million people in Italy might have come down with COVID-19.

"That would mean there could be five to 10 million contacts to be sent to quarantine, and this is not possible," Cartabellotta told Radio Cusano Campus.

Fabrizio Pregliasco, a virologist, echoed his comment: "It's clear that at this stage and with this diffusion of Omicron, we must consider changes in the way we intervene, otherwise we're heading for a generalised lockdown."

INFECTIONS

Italy registered a surge of infections at the end of last week, posting three successive days of record new daily cases, which peaked at 54,762 on Saturday.

The government tightened restrictions last Thursday to curb rising infections, including banning all public New Year's Eve celebrations and shutting discos and night clubs until Jan. 31 in an effort to prevent mass socialising. read more

The government's COVID-19 commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo told reporters that health officials were considering revamping the quarantine rules.

Some politicians have said people who are fully vaccinated should not have to quarantine if they show no symptoms. There have also been demands that any future curbs should only target those who refuse to be inoculated.

"If there are any restrictions to be imposed, it should be on the anti-vaxxers," said former prime minister Matteo Renzi.

Government figures show that almost 80% of all Italians have completed an initial vaccine cycle, while 29% have received a third shot, seen as the best protection against Omicron.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Renzi
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Unvaccinated workers must come clean to employers under new Covid rules

Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Paralysis#Quarantine#Health Experts#Italian#Omicron#Radio Cusano Campus
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Rome, IT
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Experts say vaccinated people with health problems still face serious covid risks

Despite recent cases in which vaccinated people got infected and died from coronavirus, getting inoculated is still the best protection against the virus, according to medical experts. While the Allegheny County Health Department’s online covid dashboard does not distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated people in its death data, it does...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy