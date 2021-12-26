ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors' Draymond Green enters league health and safety protocol

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yl4ds_0dWiRpQm00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The latest wave of COVID-19 cases around the NBA is still playing an impact on the Golden State Warriors. On Sunday, the Warriors added another player to the league’s health and safety protocol.

Draymond Green became the latest to join Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Damion Lee in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

The Warriors are now missing five players, including three key starters, due to the league’s health and safety protocol.

Via @ShamsCharania on Twitter:

Green is currently putting together a potential Defensive Player of the Year and All-Star campaign. He’s averaging 8.4 points on 54.7% shooting from the floor with 7.9 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game.

During Golden State’s impressive win over the red-hot Phoenix Suns on Christmas, Green tallied eight points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field with 10 assists, eight boards, three blocks and three steals in 34 minutes. Green also drilled a pair of triples during the Warriors’ victory over the Suns.

Steph Curry and Kevon Looney are currently the Warriors’ only regular starters available. With five players down, Steve Kerr will have to lean on Gary Payton II, Chris Chiozza, Otto Porter Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga, Nemanja Bjelica and newly signed win Quinndary Weatherspoon.

With multiple players in the protocol, the Warriors used the league’s 10-day hardship exemption to sign Weatherspoon.

The Warriors’ next contest is on Tuesday at San Francisco’s Chase Center against defending Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 1

Related
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is LeBron James?

LeBron James is in his 19th season in the NBA, and when he turns 37 on Dec. 30, he officially will have spent more than half of his life as a professional basketball player. He's been a household name...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Golden State Warriors’ biggest weakness is exploited again

When you are deadlocked in a race for the best record in the NBA as the Golden State Warriors are, it is hard to pinpoint specific weaknesses. The Dubs rank first in Defensive Rating, fourth in Offensive Rating and first in Net Rating. This team is as fundamentally sound as they come and there are few, if any, ways to exploit their vulnerabilities.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinndary Weatherspoon
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Damion Lee
Person
Nemanja Bjelica
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Gary Payton Ii
CBS Sports

LeBron James weighs in on retirement ahead of 37th birthday: 'I know I'm on the other side of the hill'

You wouldn't know LeBron James was in his 19th NBA season just by looking at the numbers. He's currently averaging 27.6 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers—the most he's scored in a season since putting up 29.7 points per game for the 2009-10 Cleveland Cavaliers—and he's doing it with an effective field goal percentage of 58.6 percent, his highest total as a Laker. He's averaging more steals than he has since he left the Miami Heat and more blocks than he has since that first stint in Cleveland. If you didn't know any better, you'd say this is just another season of peak LeBron.
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#The Golden State Warriors#Twitter#Chase Center#The Denver Nuggets#Warriors Wire
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
SFGate

Why did Lakers' LeBron James suggest Warriors are one of the NBA's only healthy teams?

As you may have seen, LeBron James recently provoked the ire of Golden State Warriors fans, along with pedants, scolds and objective reality fact-checkers. His crime? The following sentences, delivered after yet another frustrating Lakers loss: “Nobody’s going to feel sorry for our record. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for guys out because everybody, besides I think, like, Golden State and Phoenix, everybody has guys out.” A rather quick, bafflingly untrue comment positing that the Warriors are fielding their full squad in the midst of the recent COVID-19 surge blasting through the NBA’s ranks.
NBA
NBC Sports

KD's reaction to Barclays Center crowd giving Steph MVP chants

The last time Steph Curry and Kevin Durant shared the same court, on Nov. 16, Curry wound up scoring 37 points and draining nine 3-pointers as his Warriors beat Durant's Brooklyn Nets by 18 points. That's when the MVP chants started raining down for Curry. But not at Chase Center...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy