These 5 Chicago Bulls should represent during 2022 NBA All Star Weekend

The Chicago Bulls are 2nd in the Eastern Conference at 19-9 and are 1.5 games back of the 1st place Nets. As of December 24th, the Bulls sit at +1,600 to win the Eastern Conference, which are the 5th best odds behind the Nets, Bucks, Heat, and 76ers. The Bulls are +3,000 currently to win the NBA finals, good for 10th best. Although the Bulls have their flaws, they are a team that realistically has a chance to run the table and beat the top contenders. Their huge offseason additions of DeRozan, Caruso, and Ball have energized the Bulls to play better than expected. So far, the Bulls look like a team that can have success in the playoffs due to their current roster strengths.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO