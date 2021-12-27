ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

These 5 Chicago Bulls should represent during 2022 NBA All Star Weekend

Cover picture for the articleSunday night, Zach LaVine was back with the Chicago Bulls as they looked to avenge a loss to the Indiana Pacers earlier in the year. To say the least, it was fantastic to see LaVine back on the court. It was especially nice to see him on the court...

4 Bulls players that could be 2022 All-Star selections

With the NBA All-Star voting opening up last week, there are plenty of names to watch for the Chicago Bulls as the numbers start to get released soon. Second-year head coach Billy Donovan has a plethora of players worthy of consideration for All-Star selection out of the gates this season.
Is There Value On The Chicago Bulls NBA Championship Odds?

The Chicago Bulls are 2nd in the Eastern Conference at 19-9 and are 1.5 games back of the 1st place Nets. As of December 24th, the Bulls sit at +1,600 to win the Eastern Conference, which are the 5th best odds behind the Nets, Bucks, Heat, and 76ers. The Bulls are +3,000 currently to win the NBA finals, good for 10th best. Although the Bulls have their flaws, they are a team that realistically has a chance to run the table and beat the top contenders. Their huge offseason additions of DeRozan, Caruso, and Ball have energized the Bulls to play better than expected. So far, the Bulls look like a team that can have success in the playoffs due to their current roster strengths.
A ten game winning streak is not impossible for Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are on a very impressive four-game winning streak. They have defeated some good teams this season and are now 21-10 which is good enough for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. For a team following a COVID-19 outbreak, they are doing really well now that they are starting to get healthy again.
Indiana Pacers vs Bulls Odds, Injury Report, and Predictions for Dec. 31

After falling short to the Charlotte Hornets, the Indiana Pacers will face a similar foe – a team that beat them earlier this week – the Chicago Bulls. The Indiana Pacers are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference and are again looking to take down a team that is second in the East with a record of 22-10. The Pacers are 14-21.
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
