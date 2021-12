FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. In the final fantasy baseball buy or sell installment of 2021, we look at two sleeper starting pitchers in Jon Gray and Jameson Taillon. Gray switched teams, and it’s a positive change for the former Rockies pitcher. Meanwhile, Taillon intrigued me heading into 2021. However, we observed some ups and downs in his first season since 2019. Taillon suffered an ankle injury towards the end of the season that required surgery, and he’s slowly rehabilitating the injury from surgery in late October. Let’s dive into the surface and advanced metrics to see whether we should buy or sell Jon Gray and Jameson Taillon.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO