After the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, despite them at one point being up 23 and New Orleans eventually pulling that one out, the outcome felt like Cleveland lost twice. That was because their veteran leader and bench stabilizer, Ricky Rubio, suffered an ACL tear in the same left knee he had that occur in back in 2012, and for a myriad of reasons, that was a significant blow.

