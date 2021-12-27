ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jared Schmeck claims he’s ‘being attacked for freedom of speech’ after shouting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ at Biden on Christmas

By Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wndyh_0dWiQRPF00

JARED Schmeck claims he's "being attacked for freedom of speech" after his "Let's Go Brandon" jab at President Biden on Christmas Eve.

Schmeck claims he's receiving major backlash after he ended an otherwise pleasant holiday call with the President and First Lady with the loaded remark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WbvGu_0dWiQRPF00
The 'Let's Go Brandon' remark was made during a Christmas Eve call with the President Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WB89d_0dWiQRPF00
Schmeck said he's receiving threats after the call Credit: YouTube

The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" has been co-opted by conservatives to stand for "F**k Joe Biden."

However, Schmeck has insisted he didn't mean it like that during his family's call with Joe and Jill Biden during a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa-tracker broadcast.

"There's no animosity or anything like that," Schmeck told The Oregonian.

"It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner ... I love him just like I love any other brother or sister," he said of Biden, adding that he had received some vague threats since the broadcast.

"I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech."

In the live-streamed call, Schmeck, a 35-year-old father of four, signs off by telling the Bidens: "I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well, and Let's Go Brandon!"

Biden quickly repeated the jab before moving on.

"Let's Go Brandon, I agree," he said.

Schmeck later posted the video on YouTube and used the jab again.

"We called NORAD and they patched us to the President! Let's Go Brandon! I had no idea this was being live-streamed at the time!" the caption said.

Still, the father insists that he didn't mean the phrase in a vulgar way.

"I understand there is a vulgar meaning to 'let's go Brandon,' but I'm not that simple-minded, no matter how I feel about him," he told the Oregonian.

"At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job," he said.

WHAT DOES 'LET'S GO BRANDON' MEAN?

The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" began after NASCAR racer Brandon Brown's viral NBC interview following his NASCAR Xfinity Series win on October 2.

In the video, the crowd behind Brown chants "f*** Joe Biden" however, the NBC reporter claimed the chant was, "let's go Brandon," which has since been referred to as a form of damage control.

Following the viral interview, multiple sporting events across the nation have had large crowds chanting "f*** Joe Biden" in protest of his presidency.

People have been creating different memes with the phrase "Let's go Brandon" and posting them all over social media.

The catchphrase has also been turned into merch, with items such as hoodies and flags displaying the words "Let's go Brandon" or "F**k Joe Biden."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Gnmd_0dWiQRPF00
Schmeck said he didn't mean to use the phrase in a 'vulgar' way Credit: YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Shock: VP’s Marriage To Doug Emhoff In Crisis? Joe Biden’s Partner Also Feuding With Jill Biden

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage is, allegedly, falling apart. Kamala Harris’ often serious demeanor has not earned her any favors. Even though the vice president gets the job done, her critics believe that she’s too serious for her own sake. In fact, there are claims that Harris is too straight to the point and she doesn’t care if she hurts other people’s feelings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s Agenda

The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party. That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Of Speech#Oregonian
AOL Corp

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to explain Trump's pro-vaccine stance, bashes mandates

Former President Donald Trump may be losing some hard-core supporters over his recent endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine, but at least one of his most outspoken allies still has his back. Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., relayed Trump’s position on Twitter Monday, apparently attempting to assure skeptics that Trump’s...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Mystery as road sign with anti-Biden Let’s Go Brandon slogan appears in South Dakota town

An electronic road sign in the small South Dakota town of Dell Rapids has been displaying a viral anti-Joe Biden phrase in recent days. Let's Go Brandon has become something of an esoteric rallying cry for critics of the US president, as well as for conservatives more broadly. On this particular sign, the message ended with the less than subtle ‘FJB’ abbreviation– or ‘F*** Joe Biden’ for the uninitiated. Generally used to flash warning messages to drivers in Dell Rapids who are approaching a construction site, it's not yet known who is responsible for the sign, as perThe Daily...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TIME

Biden’s Been Counted Out Before—And Loves To Prove the Haters Wrong

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s been an easy idea to hold over the years, a tempting one at times, really: Joe Biden is dunzo and isn’t coming back from this setback. The 1972 death of his wife and daughter, before he even got sworn into office. The plagiarism scandal that ushered him from the 1988 presidential race. A l ess-than-1% showing in Iowa 20 years later. The death of Beau Biden . A “gut punch” of a fourth-place finish in Iowa in 2020. And yet Biden got up off the mat every time. Joe Biden doesn’t always win, but he certainly doesn’t quit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Media working overtime to protect Biden from 'Let's Go Brandon': Sean Duffy

Sean Duffy says the media and President Biden cannot escape "Let's Go Brandon" on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday. The chants have become a euphemism to express a high level of disdain with President Biden's performance during his first year. Most recently, an Oregon father Jared Schmeck said the phrase directly to Biden during a call open to the public on Christmas Eve. Schmeck was then met with swift backlash from legacy media.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Greta Thunberg hits out at Biden, says it’s ‘strange’ he’s considered a leader on climate

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg has vocally criticised President Joe Biden, questioning why he is considered a leader on climate change. Ms Thunberg, who became famous for her Fridays for Future climate strikes, spoke at length about her concerns about climate change and why she considered the COP26 conference in Glasgow “a failure” in an interview with The Washington Post MagazineWhen asked whether any world leaders inspired her, including Mr Biden, she chafed.“If you call him a leader – I mean, it’s strange that people think of Joe Biden as a leader for the climate when you see what...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
287K+
Followers
3K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy