Public Safety

Three years, still no justice for Chris Van Heerden’s murdered father Daniel

By Phil Jay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Van Heerden remains pained by the lack of justice father Daniel received when shot dead three years ago today in South Africa. Daniel, 61, was shot in the back by a solitary bullet from the gun of security guard Sabelo Dlamini. On December 27, 2018, the incident happened...

WGNO

Mother of murdered 7-year-old pleads for justice

7-year-old Dillan Burton was killed in a drive-by shooting the night after Christmas in Algiers. Dillan and her 6-year-old sister Kennedi were in their mother's car as she was driving 1700 block of General DeGaulle Drive when someone opened fire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WBTV

Decision to parole man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father rescinded

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The decision to grant parole to one of two men convicted in the 1993 murder of Michael Jordan’s father has been rescinded. In August 2020, the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced that it had granted parole to Larry M. Demery and he would be released on Aug. 6, 2023. In June 2021, the commission stated that Demery’s release date would be pushed back to Aug. 6, 2024.
RALEIGH, NC
davisvanguard.org

SF District Attorney Boudin Wins Guilty Verdict in Shooting of Six-Year-Old; Victim’s Father Critical of Decision to Try Convicted Murderer as Juvenile

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The office of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has provided details of guilty verdicts on four of the six counts against one of two suspects in the July 4, 2020 shooting of six-year-old Jace Young—but the father of the child is upset with the prosecution.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

San Francisco father of murdered 6-year-old says DA's policies led to 'no accountability'

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is "out of touch and really dismissive," Jason Young, the father of a slain 6-year-old, told Fox News. Deshaune Lumpkin, one of four suspects in the killing of Jace Young, was recently found guilty of murder and is facing a maximum sentence of eight years in prison. Young's family criticized the decision to try Lumpkin, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, as a juvenile and said he's not being held accountable.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chris Van Heerden
Jaron Ennis
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

‘Loudest Mouth’: Widow of Crash Victim Lashes Out at Kim Kardashian

The widow of a man killed by a truck driver that was later sentenced to over 100 years in prison expressed frustration over Kim Kardashian weighing in on the case to her millions of followers. On Tuesday, Kardashian tweeted about taking a “deep dive” into the sentencing of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a Cuban immigrant convicted of 42 counts, including vehicular homicide, following the 2019 crash on a Colorado highway. Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison. Kardashian called on Colorado Governor Jared Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Kim Kardashian Former Business Manager, Accused Of Stuffing Woman Into A Trunk

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Royal guard knocks child to ground during march

A royal guard at the Tower of London was filmed knocking over a child who was in his way.Footage of the accident prompted arguments over whether the soldier or the child’s parents were to blame.In the clip shared anonymously on TikTok and reported by Ladbible, two royal guards were seen marching at the London landmark, watched by tourists.But the child quickly stepped right into the path of one of the guards, and was pushed to the ground. The soldier lifted his leg to avoid stepping on the boy, shouted and carried on marching.Onlookers gasped as the child fell to the ground, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
South Africa
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

'Girls Gone Wild' Founder Joe Francis Says Twin Daughters Are Missing, Baby Mama Abbey Wilson Fires Back At Kidnapping Accusations

Joe Francis claims his twin daughters have been missing for nearly two weeks and that his baby mama is nowhere to be found, but she is telling a different story. According to alleged legal documents, the 7-year-old girls' mother – 33-year-old Abbey Wilson – has been ignoring court orders to let Joe see their children in Mexico, where the 48-year-old Girls Gone Wild founder has a massive estate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Might Be In Possession Of His Notebook That Could Possibly Hold Key To Gabby Petito's Murder

Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta, might have the key to Gabby Petito's murder in their possession. The Sun suggests the Laundries found out about Brian's $20,000 fortune from his notebook, which is believed to hold the answers about Gabby's final days with their son. Article continues below advertisement. Brian's...
PUBLIC SAFETY

