2025 will bring the next generation of BMW cars. Built on the Neue Klasse (NK) platform, the next-gen BMW models will be electrified, either as a fully-electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids. Rumor is that BMW will continue to build a few select models with conventional powertrains until 2030. It remains to be seen if the beginning of the next decade will bring only full EVs. But one thing is certain: gasoline and diesel-powered cars are on their way out which interesting enough could bring some opportunities for the Bavarian brand.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO