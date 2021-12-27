ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She let a friend record her song. They both won Grammys

 4 days ago

James Taylor shares the surprising backstory to one of his greatest...

DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
Glamour

Beyoncé Recorded a Song with Blue Ivy and the Twins for Her Mom's New Talk Show

Warning: this jingle performed by Beyoncé and her children will be stuck in your head for up to twelve hours. Tina Knowles-Lawson, the fashion designer behind the most iconic Destiny's Child ensembles and mom of Beyoncé and Solange, is launching a new Facebook Watch talk show called Talks With Mama Tina. The host shared a new promo from the series on December 21, with the show's theme song sung by none other than the Ivy Park mogul herself.
James Taylor
Carole King
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Won Grammy For Song With Joke Riff

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde recently revealed the back story to the Grammy winning song "I Don't Want To Change The World". The song was recorded for Ozzy's 1991 album "No More Tears" and Zakk shares in the January 2022 issue of Guitar World that the riff for the song was originally a joke.
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “The River,” Garth Brooks

In our cover story with the legend Garth Brooks, he told American Songwriter how important James Taylor was to him while growing up. Brooks, who was raised in both a music-loving and at times-rough-and-tumble household, said that at any time, there could be fisticuffs afoot but when he came home and heard Taylor on the stereo, he knew things were okay.
NYLON

The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

As 2021 comes to a close, we at NYLON are already looking ahead to the new year. With the live music industry more or less back on its feet, 2022 is already looking to be a stacked year of releases from our favorite veteran artists, indie breakthroughs, and the moment’s biggest pop stars. The grind doesn’t stop — and in 2022, it’s only getting crazier. Below, find the 18 album releases we’re most looking forward to, from Avril Lavigne’s pop-punk return and Mitski’s long-awaited third album, to very possibly new music from Kendrick Lamar and Sky Ferreira.
southgatv.com

Music legends recall moment that sparked decades-long collaboration

Musical legends James Taylor and Carole King discuss their first time playing music with each other. “We had a musical language in common,” says King “It was like we had been playing together our entire lives.” Find out more about this iconic collaboration in the new CNN Film “Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name” premiering Sunday, January 2 at 9 p.m. ET.
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé and Her Kids Recorded a Song For Tina Knowles-Lawson’s Facebook Watch Show

As if there was ever any doubt, we now know Beyoncé is just as capable of writing a killer commercial jingle as she is multiple groundbreaking pop and R&B albums. Her latest project is a song for her mother’s new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. In an unsurprisingly brilliant marketing move, the “Halo” singer enlisted the help of Tina Knowles-Lawson’s grandchildren: Solange’s son, Julez, 17, as well as Beyoncé’s own children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4.
Variety

Why 2021 Was the Year of the Drummer

For most, the pandemic with its lockdowns and quarantines has meant days filled with repetition. Working from home, sticking to a routine, indulging in smaller circles of pre-vetted activities — the beat goes on and on and on. If 2020 brought back the guitar (credit: Harry Styles), 2021 was the year of the drummer — a center keeping it all solid and moving, track after track. Rhythmic chic was on display everywhere including books, records and films. It seemed like, as the world slowed down, every beatmaker flipped the switch and kept going. Drummers share a secret insight as to what makes...
Stereogum

Justin Bieber Sets Grammys Record For Most Songwriters On A Best Song Nominee

Justin Bieber is now the owner of a rather dubious Grammys record. “Peaches,” the #1 hit collaboration with R&B stars Giveon and Daniel Caesar from Bieber’s Justice album, is nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2022 ceremony. It’s also up for Record Of The Year, the award honoring the recorded single, and the deluxe edition of Justice is competing for Album Of The Year, but what concerns us here today is Song Of The Year, an award specifically handed out to songwriters.
