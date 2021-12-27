ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Nearly 500 Parakeets Dropped Off At Michigan Animal Shelter

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROMEO, Mich. (AP) — An animal shelter in Michigan has been inundated with hundreds of parakeets. The Detroit Animal Welfare Group in Romeo said in a Facebook post that the small, colorful birds were dropped off Thursday night, The Detroit News reported. “We were in shock also but...

cwdetroit.cbslocal.com

nbc11news.com

Animal shelter asking for a miracle this Christmas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A non-profit animal shelter is asking for donations this holiday season to help them treat animals at their clinic. Ebert is an 11-week-old puppy who recently arrived at the La Plata County Humane Society. After an initial veterinary exam, Ebert was diagnosed with a significant heart murmur. To determine the impact the murmur will have on his life and a treatment plan, Ebert will undergo an echocardiogram.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
Macomb Daily

Romeo shelter scrambles to find food, housing for 400 surrendered parakeets

It was a Christmas present that members of the Macomb County-based Detroit Animal Welfare Group said they weren’t expecting. DAWG activists worked Christmas Eve day to handle 400 parakeets that were surrendered by a resident Thursday night to the shelter, which operates out of a 25-acre farm on McKay Road near 37 Mile Road and the M-53 Expressway.
ROMEO, MI
greatlakesecho.org

Michigan pet owners mistreating their animals may have to pay shelter costs

People charged with neglecting and abusing animals would have to pay for the animals’ shelter expenses during their court proceedings, if recently introduced legislation becomes law. Animals across the state suffer from the deprivation of food, water and shelter and from abandonment and torture, Tanya Hilgendorf, the president and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLWT 5

Ohio animal shelter emptied for its Home for the Holidays program

MAUMEE, Ohio — An Ohio animal shelter was emptied over the holiday weekend as fosters took in pets for its Home for the Holidays program. The Toledo Humane Society said its program was a big success with just one or two animals that were still available to foster. But no worry, volunteers took care of the animals over the holidays.
OHIO STATE
Boston Globe

Killer cats

Birds in the wild have a bull’s-eye on their beaks. Linda Rodriguez McRobbie’s writes about the traumatic death of her family’s pet gerbil at the claws of the family cat but doesn’t mention the impact of pets, especially cats, on wildlife (“When pets kill,” Ideas, Nov. 28). Until recently, our suburban yard hosted generations of orioles that in most years nested in a large willow. One summer morning in our garden, I saw a fledgling oriole that was trying out its wings too close to the ground, where it was quickly killed by the neighbor’s cat. What bothered me the most about this incident was that this little bird had almost made it — its parents had flown thousands of miles north, established a territory, found a mate, scavenged nesting materials for their woven nest, built the nest, fed themselves and their offspring on a diminishing supply of insects, and protected their eggs and chicks from predation by crows, hawks, grackles, and jays, only to have their offspring killed by someone’s pet cat, an animal with no need to sustain itself, just a creature following its own instincts.
ANIMALS

