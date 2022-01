Analytics has been the buzz word in the NFL over the past month, thanks, largely, to Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. Two weeks ago, the Chargers passed on a field goal attempt and went for it on fourth down. Though each time the Los Angeles offense failed to convert, many in the analytical community have praised Staley for sticking with what they believe to be the mathematically correct decision based on probabilities and advanced statistics.

