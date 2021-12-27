More COVID Outbreaks On Cruise Ships: Crew Infection Forces Ship Back To San Diego

The U.S.S. Milwaukee has been forced to drop its anchor in Guantánamo Bay after a COVID-19 outbreak among the crew. The battle ship was traveling through the Caribbean on a mission to combat drug trafficking. The New York Times reports that at least 100 sailors as well as a helicopter crew and Coast Guard unit were onboard, and entirely vaccinated, when the ship set sail from Florida last week. The Milwaukee was only expecting to port briefly in Cuba for provisions, but will now remain docked as the outbreak is contained. The Times reports that no one from the ship has been allowed to leave the ship and surrounding pier so as to protect those living on the base. Commander Kate Meadows said that despite the disappointing change of plans, the crew had a socially-distanced, open-air Christmas service on the pier and that “the chefs onboard are making a special Christmas meal today for everyone.”

