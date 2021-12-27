ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

More COVID Outbreaks On Cruise Ships: Crew Infection Forces Ship Back To San Diego

By Dawn Geske
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another COVID outbreak has occurred on a cruise ship, this time with the breakout occurring among crewmembers onboard the Holland America Koningsdam ship that had departed from San Diego on Sunday. The Koningsdam ship was denied entry into Puerto Vallarta on Dec. 23 by Mexican officials due to the...

Health

A US Cruise Ship Had a COVID Outbreak Even Though Full Vaccination Was Required—Here's What You Should Know

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that disembarked in New Orleans on Sunday has reported 17 cases of COVID-19 among passengers and crew members. The positive cases include one probable case of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a crew member, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health. The Norwegian Breakaway left New Orleans on November 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico on its voyage before returning to New Orleans on December 5, the health agency said. There were more than 3,200 people on board.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPBS

Navy ship bound for San Diego sidelined by COVID-19

A Navy ship is on route to San Diego, after a COVID outbreak on the ship was discovered. It’s the second outbreak this month. Roughly one third of 300 crew members on board the USS Halsey tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak was discovered December 10, just as the destroyer was set to change home port from Hawaii to San Diego. All of the crew members who tested positive showed no symptoms or mild symptoms.
SAN DIEGO, CA
As COVID surges with omicron’s spread, should you cancel your cruise?

COVID is, once again, a dominating topic of conversation as the country enters yet another surge in cases with the omicron variantexpected to have massive spread in coming months. And at the same time as cases surge shoreside, the numbers of COVID cases reported on cruise ships are starting to stack up again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

At least 17 fully-vaccinated passengers and crew on Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID and all were 'asymptomatic', including one suspected Omicron case

At least 17 passengers and crew who have disembarked from a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, including one suspected Omicron case. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Are Cruises Being Canceled Amid the Spreading Omicron Variant?

With a new wave of COVID-19 infections hitting the U.S., companies might have to rethink how they conduct business. In March 2020, around the same time that the COVID-19 virus gained pandemic status, cruise lines were forced to suspend operations. The vessels they utilized served as breeding grounds for the spreading COVID-19 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Second Holland America Cruise Ship Restarts from San Diego

Holland America’s Zuiderdam returned to service on December 23 from San Diego. The ship becomes the second to resume from the port and the sixth in the fleet overall. Despite concerns of Omicron across ports, the cruise line is moving forward with its phased-in return to service plan. Zuiderdam...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Navy Ship Forced to Dock in Guantánamo Bay After Christmas COVID Outbreak

The U.S.S. Milwaukee has been forced to drop its anchor in Guantánamo Bay after a COVID-19 outbreak among the crew. The battle ship was traveling through the Caribbean on a mission to combat drug trafficking. The New York Times reports that at least 100 sailors as well as a helicopter crew and Coast Guard unit were onboard, and entirely vaccinated, when the ship set sail from Florida last week. The Milwaukee was only expecting to port briefly in Cuba for provisions, but will now remain docked as the outbreak is contained. The Times reports that no one from the ship has been allowed to leave the ship and surrounding pier so as to protect those living on the base. Commander Kate Meadows said that despite the disappointing change of plans, the crew had a socially-distanced, open-air Christmas service on the pier and that “the chefs onboard are making a special Christmas meal today for everyone.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Cruise ship COVID cases force passengers to quarantine in NYC

NEW YORK - Ten passengers of the Queen Mary 2 were forced off of the ship in New York City to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 during the trip from England. The cruise line said that all passengers were vaccinated and were tested before the trip began. It was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Cruise ships hit with coronavirus outbreaks

Multiple cruise ships are back in the U.S. after experiencing COVID outbreaks and being turned away from ports in the Caribbean and Mexico. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Dec. 28, 2021.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
