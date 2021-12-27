ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-28 08:50:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 23:34:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck Areas of fog overnight Areas of fog have developed tonight. Visibilities vary across the area, with some locations already at one half mile or less. The fog will continue through the night, reducing driving visibilities at times. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colquitt, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 14:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 14:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Colquitt; Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Mitchell and northwestern Colquitt Counties through 245 PM EST At 206 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pelham, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pelham, Camilla, Doerun, Funston, Sale City, Ticknor, Center Hill, Cotton, Laney, Poplar Arbor Church, Hartsfield, Bay and Hinsonton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jeff Davis THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BACON...SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND WEST CENTRAL APPLING COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 19:34:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-30 22:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 731 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau mountains falling at rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. Area stream are and will remain elevated from the rain over the mountains. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Waikane, Waiahole, Mililani, Wahiawa, Kahaluu, Pearl City, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Haleiwa, Maunawili, Manoa, Kailua, Waimanalo, Kahana Valley State Park, Whitmore Village and Helemano Housing. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 PM HST if flooding persists.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:33:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Bacon County in southeastern Georgia Southern Jeff Davis County in southeastern Georgia West central Appling County in southeastern Georgia * Until 500 PM EST. * At 433 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Snipesville, or 8 miles northeast of Broxton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Coffee, northwestern Bacon, southern Jeff Davis and west central Appling Counties, including the following locations Denton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 15:57:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Cook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EST FOR COOK AND SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTIES At 327 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Moultrie, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Adel, Moultrie, Sparks, Berlin, Cecil, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Cook Co A/P, Pineboro, Massee, Greggs, Barneyville, Pine Valley, Spence Airport and Laconte. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COOK COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 00:54:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Pike, Bradford, Susquehanna, Luzerne, Southern Wayne, Northern Wayne, Lackawanna and Wyoming counties. In New York, Sullivan, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins and Chemung counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog will continue over the area through early this morning. Commuters should allow extra time to travel. Leave plenty of room between vehicles and use low beam headlights as much as possible.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2020-12-31 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...3 PM Friday to 3 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 60 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Boone, De Kalb, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lee; McHenry; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Will; Winnebago WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Steady, blowing snow and dangerous travel possible. Total snow accumulations potentially greater than 6 inches and northeasterly wind gusts in excess of 35 mph are possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The steadiest snow rates appear most likely between noon Saturday and midnight Sunday.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; Haskell; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Kansas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2020-12-31 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow and cold wind chills expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Expect wind chills to 60 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...3 PM Friday to 3 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 60 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant, Gray, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; Gray; Haskell; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Kansas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Winter storm is forecast

A major winter storm is still on track to impact the area late tonight into Saturday. Periods of heavy snow are likely with highest totals around 8 inches near the Nebraska border where a Winter Storm Warning is now in effect. Across far east central Kansas, a wintry mix of...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 13:12:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for McDuffie County in east central Georgia Columbia County in east central Georgia Southeastern Lincoln County in east central Georgia Northeastern Richmond County in east central Georgia Southwestern Edgefield County in central South Carolina West central Aiken County in central South Carolina Southeastern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 200 PM EST. * At 110 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wrightsboro, or near Thomson, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Martinez, Augusta, Clearwater, Belvedere, Edgefield, Harlem, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Midtown, Riverwood, Mistletoe State Park, Summerville, Wrightsboro, Augusta Mall, Daniel Field and Village Plaza Shopping Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
theperrynews.com

Winter storm warning issued for New Year’s Day

The National Weather Service in Johnston has issued a winter storm warning for Saturday from 6 a.m. to midnight, with 4 to 9 inches of blowing snow possible for the Perry area. The impacts of the moderate to heavy snow over portions of southern Iowa will be felt New Year’s...
JOHNSTON, IA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Parts of the Chicago area could get more than 6 inches of snow on New Year’s Day, prompting a winter storm watch for Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 9 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties; and from 6 a.m. Saturday through midnight Saturday night for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry, and Will counties. Snow totals could exceed 6 inches in some areas. However, the track of the storm could still change, leading to more rain than snow, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon. The snow...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHICAGO, IL

