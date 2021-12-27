ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-28 20:41:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 23:34:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck Areas of fog overnight Areas of fog have developed tonight. Visibilities vary across the area, with some locations already at one half mile or less. The fog will continue through the night, reducing driving visibilities at times. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colquitt, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 14:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 14:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Colquitt; Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Mitchell and northwestern Colquitt Counties through 245 PM EST At 206 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pelham, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pelham, Camilla, Doerun, Funston, Sale City, Ticknor, Center Hill, Cotton, Laney, Poplar Arbor Church, Hartsfield, Bay and Hinsonton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:33:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Bacon County in southeastern Georgia Southern Jeff Davis County in southeastern Georgia West central Appling County in southeastern Georgia * Until 500 PM EST. * At 433 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Snipesville, or 8 miles northeast of Broxton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Coffee, northwestern Bacon, southern Jeff Davis and west central Appling Counties, including the following locations Denton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jeff Davis THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BACON...SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND WEST CENTRAL APPLING COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sanpete Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 04:42:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Sanpete Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Sanpete Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions, including snow packed roads and reduced visibilities, can be expected through Friday evening.
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 15:57:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Cook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EST FOR COOK AND SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTIES At 327 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Moultrie, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Adel, Moultrie, Sparks, Berlin, Cecil, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Cook Co A/P, Pineboro, Massee, Greggs, Barneyville, Pine Valley, Spence Airport and Laconte. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COOK COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 19:34:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-30 22:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 731 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau mountains falling at rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. Area stream are and will remain elevated from the rain over the mountains. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Waikane, Waiahole, Mililani, Wahiawa, Kahaluu, Pearl City, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Haleiwa, Maunawili, Manoa, Kailua, Waimanalo, Kahana Valley State Park, Whitmore Village and Helemano Housing. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 PM HST if flooding persists.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 00:54:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Pike, Bradford, Susquehanna, Luzerne, Southern Wayne, Northern Wayne, Lackawanna and Wyoming counties. In New York, Sullivan, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins and Chemung counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog will continue over the area through early this morning. Commuters should allow extra time to travel. Leave plenty of room between vehicles and use low beam headlights as much as possible.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means heavy snow accumulations are expected. Gusty winds and blowing snow are also possible. This will make travel very difficult or impossible...especially in the mountains. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio...commercial television or radio stations...or your cable television service provider for updates on this Winter Storm. Target Area: Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 12 to 24 inches above 8000 feet and 6 to 18 inches between 6500 feet and 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Catalina and Rincon Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Boone, De Kalb, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lee; McHenry; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Will; Winnebago WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Steady, blowing snow and dangerous travel possible. Total snow accumulations potentially greater than 6 inches and northeasterly wind gusts in excess of 35 mph are possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The steadiest snow rates appear most likely between noon Saturday and midnight Sunday.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of significantly reduced visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of significant blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...The Steese Highway Summits. * WHEN...6 AM Friday to 6 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Teton Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-31 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Teton Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wind and additional light snowfall accumulations will cause heavy drifting snow and low visibility in blowing snow. * WHERE...The Teton Valley, including the towns of Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavily drifting snow will overcome snow removal efforts on roads and highways, causing temporary road closures. Check road conditions before heading out to First Night or New Year`s Eve events.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

JC Post

Winter storm is forecast

A major winter storm is still on track to impact the area late tonight into Saturday. Periods of heavy snow are likely with highest totals around 8 inches near the Nebraska border where a Winter Storm Warning is now in effect. Across far east central Kansas, a wintry mix of...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of significantly reduced visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of significant blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Steese Highway Summits. * WHEN...Until 6 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Blowing and drifting snow possible due to north winds of 25 to 35 mph. * WHERE...Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause drifting.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means heavy snow accumulations are expected. Gusty winds and blowing snow are also possible. This will make travel very difficult or impossible...especially in the mountains. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio...commercial television or radio stations...or your cable television service provider for updates on this Winter Storm. Target Area: White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT ABOVE 6500 FEET FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 12 to 24 inches above 8000 feet and 6 to 18 inches between 6500 feet and 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
theperrynews.com

Winter storm warning issued for New Year’s Day

The National Weather Service in Johnston has issued a winter storm warning for Saturday from 6 a.m. to midnight, with 4 to 9 inches of blowing snow possible for the Perry area. The impacts of the moderate to heavy snow over portions of southern Iowa will be felt New Year’s...
JOHNSTON, IA

