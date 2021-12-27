ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-28 20:41:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 23:34:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck Areas of fog overnight Areas of fog have developed tonight. Visibilities vary across the area, with some locations already at one half mile or less. The fog will continue through the night, reducing driving visibilities at times. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colquitt, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 14:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 14:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Colquitt; Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Mitchell and northwestern Colquitt Counties through 245 PM EST At 206 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pelham, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pelham, Camilla, Doerun, Funston, Sale City, Ticknor, Center Hill, Cotton, Laney, Poplar Arbor Church, Hartsfield, Bay and Hinsonton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jeff Davis THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BACON...SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND WEST CENTRAL APPLING COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 15:57:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Cook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EST FOR COOK AND SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTIES At 327 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Moultrie, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Adel, Moultrie, Sparks, Berlin, Cecil, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Cook Co A/P, Pineboro, Massee, Greggs, Barneyville, Pine Valley, Spence Airport and Laconte. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COOK COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:33:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Bacon County in southeastern Georgia Southern Jeff Davis County in southeastern Georgia West central Appling County in southeastern Georgia * Until 500 PM EST. * At 433 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Snipesville, or 8 miles northeast of Broxton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Coffee, northwestern Bacon, southern Jeff Davis and west central Appling Counties, including the following locations Denton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 00:54:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Pike, Bradford, Susquehanna, Luzerne, Southern Wayne, Northern Wayne, Lackawanna and Wyoming counties. In New York, Sullivan, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins and Chemung counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog will continue over the area through early this morning. Commuters should allow extra time to travel. Leave plenty of room between vehicles and use low beam headlights as much as possible.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 19:34:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-30 22:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 731 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau mountains falling at rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. Area stream are and will remain elevated from the rain over the mountains. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Waikane, Waiahole, Mililani, Wahiawa, Kahaluu, Pearl City, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Haleiwa, Maunawili, Manoa, Kailua, Waimanalo, Kahana Valley State Park, Whitmore Village and Helemano Housing. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 PM HST if flooding persists.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2020-12-31 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...3 PM Friday to 3 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 60 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Boone, De Kalb, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lee; McHenry; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Will; Winnebago WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Steady, blowing snow and dangerous travel possible. Total snow accumulations potentially greater than 6 inches and northeasterly wind gusts in excess of 35 mph are possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The steadiest snow rates appear most likely between noon Saturday and midnight Sunday.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains, Tavaputs Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 01:25:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Mountains; Tavaputs Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches mainly above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Tavaputs Plateau and Eastern Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 15:24:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-31 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Douglas County Foothills. This includes areas east of Steamboat along Highway 138 including Toketee Falls and surrounding areas of higher terrain. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2020-12-31 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow and cold wind chills expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Expect wind chills to 60 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...3 PM Friday to 3 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 60 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6500 feet. Snow showers through late this afternoon will be mainly above 7000 to 8000 feet with rain below. Snow levels fall rapidly this evening. Total snow accumulations 2 to 6 inches above 6500 feet, with 6 to 12 inches above 7500 feet. Winds gusting 30 to 45 mph late tonight into early Saturday morning. * WHERE...Areas above 6500 feet near Eagar-Springerville, Forest Lakes and Heber-Overgaard. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute and any New Year`s Eve plans. Snow forecast from 5 AM Today to 11 AM Saturday: Eagar-Sprgrvlle 3 to 5 inches Forest Lakes 7 to 11 inches Heber-Overgaard 1 to 3 inches.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains, Tavaputs Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 01:25:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Mountains; Tavaputs Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches mainly above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Tavaputs Plateau and Eastern Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means heavy snow accumulations are expected. Gusty winds and blowing snow are also possible. This will make travel very difficult or impossible...especially in the mountains. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio...commercial television or radio stations...or your cable television service provider for updates on this Winter Storm. Target Area: White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT ABOVE 6500 FEET FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 12 to 24 inches above 8000 feet and 6 to 18 inches between 6500 feet and 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
JC Post

Winter storm is forecast

A major winter storm is still on track to impact the area late tonight into Saturday. Periods of heavy snow are likely with highest totals around 8 inches near the Nebraska border where a Winter Storm Warning is now in effect. Across far east central Kansas, a wintry mix of...
JUNCTION CITY, KS

