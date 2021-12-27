Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 19:34:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-30 22:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 731 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau mountains falling at rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. Area stream are and will remain elevated from the rain over the mountains. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Waikane, Waiahole, Mililani, Wahiawa, Kahaluu, Pearl City, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Haleiwa, Maunawili, Manoa, Kailua, Waimanalo, Kahana Valley State Park, Whitmore Village and Helemano Housing. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 PM HST if flooding persists.
