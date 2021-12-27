ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-28 20:41:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast BLIZZARD...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 23:34:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck Areas of fog overnight Areas of fog have developed tonight. Visibilities vary across the area, with some locations already at one half mile or less. The fog will continue through the night, reducing driving visibilities at times. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colquitt, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 14:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 14:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Colquitt; Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Mitchell and northwestern Colquitt Counties through 245 PM EST At 206 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pelham, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pelham, Camilla, Doerun, Funston, Sale City, Ticknor, Center Hill, Cotton, Laney, Poplar Arbor Church, Hartsfield, Bay and Hinsonton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jeff Davis THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BACON...SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND WEST CENTRAL APPLING COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:33:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Bacon County in southeastern Georgia Southern Jeff Davis County in southeastern Georgia West central Appling County in southeastern Georgia * Until 500 PM EST. * At 433 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Snipesville, or 8 miles northeast of Broxton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Coffee, northwestern Bacon, southern Jeff Davis and west central Appling Counties, including the following locations Denton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
APPLING COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Warning#Preparedness#Akst
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 15:57:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Cook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EST FOR COOK AND SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTIES At 327 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Moultrie, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Adel, Moultrie, Sparks, Berlin, Cecil, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Cook Co A/P, Pineboro, Massee, Greggs, Barneyville, Pine Valley, Spence Airport and Laconte. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COOK COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means heavy snow accumulations are expected. Gusty winds and blowing snow are also possible. This will make travel very difficult or impossible...especially in the mountains. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio...commercial television or radio stations...or your cable television service provider for updates on this Winter Storm. Target Area: Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 12 to 24 inches above 8000 feet and 6 to 18 inches between 6500 feet and 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Catalina and Rincon Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 14:18:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-31 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 50 below zero. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Now to 6 PM Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 19:34:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-30 22:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 731 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau mountains falling at rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. Area stream are and will remain elevated from the rain over the mountains. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Waikane, Waiahole, Mililani, Wahiawa, Kahaluu, Pearl City, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Haleiwa, Maunawili, Manoa, Kailua, Waimanalo, Kahana Valley State Park, Whitmore Village and Helemano Housing. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 PM HST if flooding persists.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-05 14:01:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Lawrence The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Embarras River at Lawrenceville affecting Lawrence County. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Embarras River at Lawrenceville. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Kelly`s Lake Lane, 1160N, is inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 29.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 32.2 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Embarras River Lawrenceville 30.0 29.1 Fri 9 am CST 29.7 31.9 32.1
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means heavy snow accumulations are expected. Gusty winds and blowing snow are also possible. This will make travel very difficult or impossible...especially in the mountains. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio...commercial television or radio stations...or your cable television service provider for updates on this Winter Storm. Target Area: White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT ABOVE 6500 FEET FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 12 to 24 inches above 8000 feet and 6 to 18 inches between 6500 feet and 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy