Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-31 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Choctaw; Craig; Creek; Delaware; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Nowata; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha; Rogers; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight and Saturday Morning Ice and Snow Accumulations Possible Saturday Much Colder Air Expected This Weekend A strong cold front is expected to move into northeast Oklahoma late Friday night and early Saturday morning, and then cross all of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas by later Saturday. Strong to severe storms will be possible Friday night and Saturday morning, mainly across southeast Oklahoma into west central Arkansas. Damaging wind gusts could occur with the strongest storms. An isolated tornado is possible. Higher potential is expected to be along and south of a line from Antlers to Fort Smith to Ozark. Temperatures will start falling by early Saturday morning north of Interstate 44 and will begin falling during the morning and early afternoon farther south and east. Temperatures will continue to fall through Sunday morning with most locations seeing temperatures in the teens. Dangerous wind chills around 5 below zero to five above zero are expected late Saturday night into Sunday morning. While there remains uncertainty, there is higher confidence in some wintry precipitation occurring Saturday and Saturday night. Some ice and light snow accumulation will be possible in some places. The greater potential for ice accumulation is forecast north of Interstate 44 Saturday. Gusty northerly winds could create isolated power outages within locations of ice accumulations. Snow flurries are possible in the much of the area Saturday night. It is likely that a rather narrow band of snow will move across parts of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Saturday. A few areas could see some minor accumulations. The drastic temperature change also continues to be one of the main impacts with this storm system. If you have things outdoors that have been fine during the warm weather, such as garden hoses, irrigation systems, or sensitive plants, precautions should be taken to protect them. Don`t forget about your outdoor pets as well! Keep up with the latest forecasts as additional information continues to stream in.

ADAIR COUNTY, OK ・ 19 HOURS AGO