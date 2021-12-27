Candace Owens Says Donald Trump Backed the Vaccine Because He's Is too 'Old' to Research Alternatives Online

Candace Owens interview Trump

After Donald Trump appeared to correct her over her anti-vaccine stance, Conservative pundit, Candace Owens, shared a video of herself responding to the pushback.

According to Owens, "people oftentimes forget how old [Trump] is." She believes he does not know how social media truly works.

"He comes from a generation --- I've seen a lot of people who are older [and] have the exact same perspective --- like, they came from a time before TV, before [the] internet, before being able to conduct independent research. And everything read to them was in a newspaper that was pitched to them, they believed that that was a reality," Owens continued via Instagram.

During her interview with Trump last Wednesday, Trump touted the vaccine while Owens repeatedly voiced her distrust of the jab.

"Believe it or not, I do not believe that Trump reads or partakes in any other news sources," she said in her video. "I don't believe that Trump is on the internet or that he necessarily uses the web to try to find obscure websites. I think that he just relies on typical mainstream sources. So, I don't think that there's anything evil going on there. But he needs to have a larger conversation to really understand what's going on and why so many people are just horrified," she added.