​Horst reveals first 20 names topping 2022 line-up

Need to catch up on what happened this year? Our helpful A-to-Z guide will give you the rundown. Look, 2021 has been a bit of a mad one. We went from complete lockdown in many regions to the long-awaited reopening of nightclubs. We saw the continuing rapid rise of drill and amapiano, while ushering in the resurgence of old favourites such as jungle and bassline. As we spend more and more time online, we've been given an even greater connection with our global raving partners in countries such as China, Brazil, Estonia, Ukraine, New Zealand and many more. We were faced with a multitude of age-old issues that impact our scene such as overburdening police presence, safety issues with drugs and the struggle to ensure artists are compensated properly for their work — while facing new challenges such as shortages in DJ equipment, the need to test before heading on a night out and a battle to get home from the club safely. So, here at Mixmag, we decided to make this year as digestible as possible and how better to do that than a handy A-Z of 2021 in dance music. Get yourself caught up in time for the New Year!

