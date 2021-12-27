ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
​Horst reveals first 20 names topping 2022 line-up

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorst Arts & Music Festival has announced the first 20 names on next year’s line-up. Taking place over three days from April 29 to May 1 2022, Horst is set to go ahead at its new location of ASIAT in Vilvoorde, Brussels. Both 2019 and 2020 editions took place on the...

Sonus Festival announces more names on its 2022 line-up

Sonus has added more names for its 2022 line-up. It follows the announcement of first phase artists earlier this year, after the postponement of the 2021 event due to COVID-19 uncertainty. The event will now take place 21-25th August 2022. Read this next: Sonus Festival has announced its 2022 line-up.
John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
​Grimes on quitting music: “Celebrity culture is suffocating af”

Grimes has dropped a couple of cryptic tweets hinting that she might want to step away from the musical limelight. Ahead of her sixth studio album, ‘Book 1’, the singer admitted that this could be her last as she prepares to “change” her day job. “Celebrity...
Vinyl and cassette sales are skyrocketing thanks to this comeback band

Save your nostalgia for CDs — records are selling just fine. Thanks to a handful of big name musicians, vinyl sales skyrocketed this year, with the BBC reporting that the UK topped 5 million record sales for the first time since 1991. Indeed, the past 12 months saw vinyl...
Vinyl sales reach highest level in 30 years

2021 has seen a boom in UK vinyl sales as almost a quarter of the albums bought this year (23%) were on vinyl. Vinyl sales in the UK surpassed five million for the first time since 1991, thanks to albums by Adele, ABBA, and Ed Sheeran- BBC reports. ABBA's 'Voyage'...
GHEIST releases video for ‘We Are Not Alone’

Berlin-based production duo GHEIST have released a music video for track ‘We Are Not Alone’. It touches on the subject of mental health, which is close to the pair’s heart as they recently lost a close friend and tour manager to suicide. Read this next: 4 artists...
Apple Music releases 24 new DJ mixes for New Year's Eve

Apple Music has revealed that it will return in 2021 with a final wrap-up of 24 handpicked DJ mixes expertly tailored for the New Year's Eve celebration. The mixes are only available on Apple Music and are custom-curated by each DJ in lossless quality. Every playlist appears to appeal to...
SickFlip in The Lab Goa

The Lab Goa is Mixmag and Breezer’s weekly live event where we showcase the finest DJs at clifftop venue Salud, overlooking the iconic Ozran Beach. On Thursday, December 30, we’re excited to showcase SickFlip. Sign up for guestlist here. In the last few years, SickFlip has been pushing...
The A-Z of dance music in 2021

Need to catch up on what happened this year? Our helpful A-to-Z guide will give you the rundown. Look, 2021 has been a bit of a mad one. We went from complete lockdown in many regions to the long-awaited reopening of nightclubs. We saw the continuing rapid rise of drill and amapiano, while ushering in the resurgence of old favourites such as jungle and bassline. As we spend more and more time online, we've been given an even greater connection with our global raving partners in countries such as China, Brazil, Estonia, Ukraine, New Zealand and many more. We were faced with a multitude of age-old issues that impact our scene such as overburdening police presence, safety issues with drugs and the struggle to ensure artists are compensated properly for their work — while facing new challenges such as shortages in DJ equipment, the need to test before heading on a night out and a battle to get home from the club safely. So, here at Mixmag, we decided to make this year as digestible as possible and how better to do that than a handy A-Z of 2021 in dance music. Get yourself caught up in time for the New Year!
Frank Ocean shares new song on first Blonded Radio show since 2019

On December 25 Frank Ocean returned with a new episode of his Blonded Radio programme. The show's Christmas episode, branded 'blonded Xmas,' was the first in two years. The programme, which premiered on Apple Music, included over 9 minutes of new music from Frank Ocean as well as a discussion between the artist and extreme athlete Wim Hof (AKA The Ice Man).
New festival set to debut in Newcastle in April

A new festival, Lost Minds - which will bring the ‘strongest forces of dance music together’ - has been announced for April 30. It’ll take place in Newcastle’s Leazes Park, and will stretch across three stages. The first wave of acts to have been announced, and...
Daft Punk celebrate 11 years of ‘Tron: Legacy’ soundtrack with vinyl reissue

Daft Punk’s iconic 2010 'Tron: Legacy' score has been vamped up for a second time, 11 years after it first debuted. Originally curated for the Disney-released film of the same name, Daft Punk’s ‘Tron: Legacy’ soundtrack was the only film score from the French duo, one which received high acclaim.
Sven Väth announces new album set for release in February

Sven Väth has announced the release of his first solo album in almost 20 years. Titled ‘Catharsis’, it’ll also be the 50th album to be released on his imprint Cocoon Recordings. ‘Catharsis’ drops on February 25, however single ‘Feiern’ from the album dropped in September....
‘Back to the Outback’: The Netflix Animated Feature Embraces the Beauty of Our Differences

A band of misfits come together to find a home where they’ll be accepted in Netflix’s latest CG-animated adventure, “Back to the Outback.” Except the lovable outcasts here happen to be among the world’s deadliest creatures, all of whom — along with a cute but completely obnoxious koala bear (voiced by Broadway’s Tim Minchin) — escape from a Sydney zoo to find a home in the Australian Outback, where they’ll be loved for who they are and not feared for what they look like. First-time feature directors Clare Knight and Harry Cripps previously worked together on “Larrikins,” the Outback-themed feature from...
Lost shots of 90s rave culture by Terence Donovan to go on show

Newly discovered photographs of 1990s rave culture taken by the fashion photographer Terence Donovan shortly before he died are to go on public display for the first time. The intimate shots of revellers lost in the sounds of the Que Club in Birmingham, a music venue graced by everyone from David Bowie and Blur to Daft Punk and Run-DMC, are thought to be some of the last photographs Donovan took.
