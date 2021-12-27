ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ Director Jean-Marc Vallee Dead at 58: Shailene Woodley, More Stars React

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Jean-Marc Vallee at the HBO Primetime Emmy Awards After Party at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

In memoriam. Director Jean-Marc Vallée died on Sunday, December 26, at his home in Quebec City, Canda, at age 58.

“He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me,” Vallée’s Crazyrose production company partner, Nathan Ross, wrote in a statement. “The maestro will sorely be missed.”

The filmmaker’s publicist, Bumble Ward, tweeted, “Still in shock over the news that Jean-Marc Vallée has died. What you may not know is that he was sweet and kind, full of gratitude, remembered birthdays and sent awesome mixtapes, while still being a creative genius. Rest In Peace.” His cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

The Canada native was well known for his work on Wild, Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies, among other projects. One of the HBO show’s lead actresses Shailene Woodley mourned the late Canada native in an Instagram Story post on Monday, December 27.

“I am in shock. Complete and utter shock,” the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum, 30, captioned a throwback photo of Vallée. “My f–king god death is the worst. But I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure. One for the books. One I can’t wait to read and to watch when my time comes. It doesn’t make sense though dude. It doesn’t. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow, you’ll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short film you made. That it’s not real.”

Vallée received many awards throughout his career, including four Oscars and two Golden Globes. In 2014, Vallée told The Associated Press that one of the secrets to his success is that he doesn’t “interfere” with actors.

“They can move anywhere they want,” he explained to the outlet at the time. “It’s giving the importance to storytelling, emotion, characters. I try not to interfere too much. I don’t need to cut performances. Often, the cinematographer and I [are] like, ‘This location sucks. It’s not very nice. But, hey, that’s life.’”

Five years later, Vallèe elaborated on his signature style, telling DGA Quarterly: “I’m not pushing style and I’m not saying, ‘Hey, let’s aim for a style,’ and I’m not aiming for tone either. People ask me sometimes, ‘How did you manage to get this tone in your film?’ And I don’t think tone and style. I think emotion, storytelling, characters.”

Keep scrolling to see celebrities reacting to his death.

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

