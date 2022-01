Rail operators have blamed coronavirus-related staff shortages for widespread cancellations during the Christmas getaway.A number of firms are running reduced timetables due to workers being off sick or isolating.CrossCountry said it is “expecting widespread disruption to our services this week”.It went on: “Please pull your journey forward to sooner rather than later to get to your end destination as early as possible.”The pandemic is unfortunately resulting in some staff shortages, we’re doing everything we can to run our full timetable. There may be short notice cancellations, so please check on the day of travel.Tickets will be valid on trains before...

TRAFFIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO