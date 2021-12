The quick answer? It depends. An updated home may attract more buyers and a higher sale price. Most renovations don't make sense when a home sale is imminent. Renovating your home could make it a lot more comfortable to live in. If there's a project you think will enhance your quality of life, like redoing your kitchen, updating your bathrooms, or finishing your basement to create a kids' playroom, then it makes sense to move forward as long as you can afford to do so.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 HOURS AGO