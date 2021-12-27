ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Sportradar
 4 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Vegas...

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
Hertl's OT goal spoils Sandstrom's debut, Sharks beat Flyers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored with 30.1 seconds remaining in overtime and the San Jose Sharks spoiled a dazzling debut by Philadelphia goaltender Felix Sandstrom with a 3-2 victory over the Flyers. The 24-year-old Sandstrom made 43 saves in his first NHL appearance, but couldn’t stop Hertl from close range late in overtime after a good setup by Erik Karlsson. Hertl also had an assist and extended his career-best points streak to eight games for San Jose.
NHL
Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA postponed Golden State’s game with Denver on Thursday, the same day that Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers and Denver’s Michael Malone entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. That raised the total number of head coaches on that virus-related list to seven.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
Raanta, Teravainen help Hurricanes beat Canadiens in return

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 26 saves, Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes excelled on special teams in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. The Hurricanes scored three times on power plays and another time short-handed in their first game in nearly two weeks. Raanta, usually the backup in his first season with the Hurricanes, had his first shutout since Feb. 4, 2020. Nino Niederreiter and Seth Jarvis also scored, Jaccob Slavin had three assists and Sebastian Aho two assists. Montreal is 1-7-2 in its last 10 games. Sam Montembeault stopped 32 shots.
NHL
Nuggets-Warriors off; Rivers, Malone enter NBA protocols

The NBA postponed Golden State's game with Denver on Thursday, the same day that Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers and Denver’s Michael Malone entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. That raised the total number of head coaches on that virus-related list to seven. Rivers and Malone join the Los Angeles Lakers’ Frank Vogel, Chicago’s Billy Donovan, Phoenix’s Monty Williams, Portland’s Chauncey Billups and Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault in the protocols. Also in the protocols: around 120 players, along with an untold number of other staffers from around the league.
NBA
Roethlisberger hints at future, Golden State, Denver ppd

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could be his last at Heinz Field. The 39-year-old insisted that he won’t make any final decisions until after the season, and Roethlisberger noted that his team remains in the playoff hunt. But for now, the veteran quarterback publicly acknowledged for the first time that he could play his final home game on Monday.
NFL
Sixers spoil Durant's return... Spartans take Peach Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers spoiled Kevin Durant’s return to the Brooklyn lineup by beating the Nets 110-102. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) scored 34 points, including a tiebreaking three-point play with 3:14 remaining. Durant still had 33 points in his first game in two weeks, after missing three games in health and safety protocols.
NBA
AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. Golden StateatDenver9:30 p.m.(Postponed) (4)GonzagaatSan Diego10 p.m.(Postponed) (9)Arizonaat(5)UCLA9 p.m.(Postponed) Arizona St.at(7)Southern Cal11 p.m.(Postponed) TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE. NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION. PhoenixatBoston1 p.m. ChicagoatIndiana3 p.m. DallasatSacramento6 p.m. MiamiatHouston7 p.m. AtlantaatCleveland7:30 p.m. L.A. ClippersatToronto7:30 p.m. New YorkatOklahoma City8 p.m. San AntonioatMemphis8 p.m. MinnesotaatUtah9 p.m. PortlandatL.A. Lakers10:30...
SPORTS

