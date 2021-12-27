New on Netflix: ‘The Royal Treatment’ and 10 More January 2022 Movies We Can’t Wait to Watch

Laura Marano as Izzy and Mena Massoud as Prince Thomas in 'The Royal Treatment.' Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

New year, new movies! Netflix has a jam-packed slate of original film releases coming in January 2022 — so mark your calendars and get ready to binge.

Whether you’re a romantic comedy lover or would rather see a mystery film, the streaming giant has something for everyone to kick off the new year, starting with Four to Dinner, which hits the site on January 5. The Italian rom-com is one of many sweet films focused on love premiering at the start of the year.

The Royal Treatment will also be available to watch mid-month — and it is perfect for anyone in need of a romance pick-me-up following the holiday season.

The heartwarming movie follows Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud) as he falls head over heels for salon owner Isabelle (Laura Marano). In the movie, the New York stylist is hired to work the prince’s arranged marriage, but as Izzie and Thomas get to know each other, their chemistry appears to get in the way of his wedding — and could jeopardize his title.

The film will also include an original song by the former Disney Channel actress, 26, and Grey called “Dance With You,” which drops on December 31 ahead of the movie’s release.

If crime and suspense stories are more your style, Alyssa Milano’s Brazen is just the ticket. The film, which is based on the novel, Brazen Virtue, shows what happens when mystery writer Grace (Milano) inserts herself into a murder investigation involving her sister.

“I’m delighted Ms. Milano’s been cast in the adaptation of Brazen Virtue for Netflix,” author Nora Roberts said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly in February after Milano’s casting received some backlash by diehard fans of the book. “To say I was stunned and appalled by some of the comments regarding the announcement on my Facebook page is a wild understatement. I spoke my piece, posted it publicly, and stand by it and Ms. Milano.”

Roberts, 71, added: “To those who state they’ll never read my work again due to differing political viewpoints and opinions, or because a talented, experienced actor will play a role, I can only say that’s their choice. I believe Ms. Milano and I will survive it.”

Kevin James’ casting as Sean Payton in the upcoming Netflix film, Home Team, also caused some controversy. Fans were surprised to see the King of Queens alum, 56, as the New Orleans Saints football coach, 57, who in the film, is suspended by the NFL and forced to coach his son’s team.

After photos from the comedy were published earlier this month, calling James “unrecognizable” after he simply put on a Saints’ visor to play the coach, fans couldn’t stop trolling the whole concept.

“The Saints are undefeated since Kevin James became UNRECOGNIZABLE as Sean Payton in new Netflix movie,” one Twitter user joked, while another wrote, “Sean Payton is like the only NFL coach who doesn’t look like Kevin James.”

Scroll down to see the most-anticipated original movies coming to Netflix in January: