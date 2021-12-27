ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The Daily Money: You (still) have a week to lower your federal tax bill

By Josh Rivera, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqgZc_0dWiIfWr00
Social security USA TODAY

We're five days away from the New Year ... guess I should get started on my 2021 resolutions, huh?

It's Josh Rivera back to deliver you the latest headlines in Money and Tech as we get ready to welcome 2022.

One cool thing about this week is that you still have a chance to lower your federal income tax bill . Money reporter Michelle Shen spoke to Lisa Greene-Lewis of TurboTax for 10 tips you can do today (or this week; you don't have to be super ambitious on a Monday).

Let's shift to our ...

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY: Speaking of looking ahead, if you booked a cruise for 2022, our Cruises reporter Morgan Hines shares that options for canceling vary by cruise line. Canceling doesn't always mean a full refund . It may mean a future cruise credit, and some lines are stricter than others even amid the ongoing pandemic.

Other stories you won't want to miss:

Return to office paused (again) as COVID rages: Will we ever go back?

No longer nerdy: Electric vehicles dominate our most anticipated cars, trucks list for 2022

The new year could prove to be painful on the wallet for many consumers, particularly some college graduates and young families.

While you’re making your phone more secure, take some time to wipe out tracking cookies.

Follow Josh Riera on Twitter: @Josh1Rivera

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: You (still) have a week to lower your federal tax bill

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

These year-end changes could help you save money on your taxes

WASHINGTON (7News) — Before you ring in the new year, money experts want you to think about your finances. "Your income, your donations, life changes, take a look at those and make those adjustments," said Jaime Quiros of FBB Capital Partners in Rockville. 7News On Your Side spoke with...
WASHINGTON, DC
AOL Corp

Ten tips to lower your federal income tax bill before 2021 ends

It's the last week of the year, which means it's your last chance to save big on taxes. By donating to charities or changing your investments, you could save thousands in tax liability. Here are 10 end-of-the-year tax tips, courtesy of TurboTax CPA and tax expert Lisa Greene-Lewis:. 1. Defer...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Tax Refund#Tax Day#Tax Return#Vehicles#Money And Tech#Cruises#Covid#Josh1rivera
CBS New York

Expert Says Don’t Wait Until Tax Season, Use These 5 Tips To Save Money

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — How would you like to reduce your tax burden? CBS2 has five tax tips that you might want to consider acting on before this year ends. An expert told reporter Dave Carlin on Wednesday that there are some things you can do to save money if you act before Dec. 31. Keeping close track of her family budget and maximizing ways to save at tax time are enjoyable tasks for Midtown resident Isabel Reyes. “I do do my research,” she said. But some others don’t give their taxes much thought, until filing time. READ MORE: Money Expert Tax Tips To Avoid Last-Minute Disasters “There...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
chronicle99.com

New Stimulus Check Is Hitting Your Bank Account Soon- Check Who Is Eligible

The Internal Revenue Services commenced the distribution of the 6th round of direct deposits for the multiplied Child Tax Credit withinside the center of December, with active households across the United States realizing that it became the very last batch furnished for with the aid of using the American Rescue Plan (ARP). As.com reports that there’s a probability for a number of the one’s dad and mom to get hold of a few well worth up to $8,000 in 2022. The information is based on the details published on AS dated 23 December 2021.
INCOME TAX
money.com

How Big Should Your 'Rainy Day' Savings Account Actually Be?

Most people have heard the tried-and-true advice: Always have an emergency fund filled with three to six months' worth of expenses in an account you can access at any time. It's for those “rainy days” when your car breaks down, or your basement floods, or — god forbid — you lose your job unexpectedly.
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

How a Cash Refund Annuity Works

Annuities are a valuable tool for retirement income. They turn your account balance into a stream of monthly payments that an investor cannot outlive. However, the major downside to an annuity is that, if the account holder passes away quickly, … Continue reading → The post How a Cash Refund Annuity Works appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The US Sun

Stimulus checks worth $1,400 being sent out this week but deadline to apply is fast approaching – how you can get cash

STIMULUS checks worth $1,400 are being sent out this week, but the deadline to apply is quickly approaching - here's how you can get some extra cash. It's been nine months since the final stimulus check was issued as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan, and Americans are still hanging onto hope for a fourth stimmy in 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

331K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy