Social security USA TODAY

We're five days away from the New Year ... guess I should get started on my 2021 resolutions, huh?

It's Josh Rivera back to deliver you the latest headlines in Money and Tech as we get ready to welcome 2022.

One cool thing about this week is that you still have a chance to lower your federal income tax bill . Money reporter Michelle Shen spoke to Lisa Greene-Lewis of TurboTax for 10 tips you can do today (or this week; you don't have to be super ambitious on a Monday).

Let's shift to our ...

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY: Speaking of looking ahead, if you booked a cruise for 2022, our Cruises reporter Morgan Hines shares that options for canceling vary by cruise line. Canceling doesn't always mean a full refund . It may mean a future cruise credit, and some lines are stricter than others even amid the ongoing pandemic.

Other stories you won't want to miss:

Return to office paused (again) as COVID rages: Will we ever go back?

No longer nerdy: Electric vehicles dominate our most anticipated cars, trucks list for 2022

The new year could prove to be painful on the wallet for many consumers, particularly some college graduates and young families.

While you’re making your phone more secure, take some time to wipe out tracking cookies.

Follow Josh Riera on Twitter: @Josh1Rivera

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: You (still) have a week to lower your federal tax bill