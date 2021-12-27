ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 2-8

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JTpqq_0dWiIVeT00

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 2-8:

Jan. 2: TV host Jack Hanna (“Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild”) is 74. Actor Wendy Phillips (“I Am Sam”) is 70. Actor Cynthia Sikes (“St. Elsewhere”) is 68. Actor Gabrielle Carteris (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 61. Actor Tia Carrere is 55. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 54. Model Christy Turlington is 53. Actor Renee Elise Goldsberry (Broadway’s “Hamilton”) is 51. Actor Taye Diggs (“The Best Man,” ″How Stella Got Her Groove Back”) is 51. Singer Doug Robb of Hoobastank is 47. Actor Dax Shepard (“Parenthood”) is 47. Sax player-guitarist Jerry DePizzo Jr. of O.A.R. is 43. Singer Kelton Kessee of Immature and of IMX is 41. Musician Ryan Merchant of Capital Cities is 41. Actor Kate Bosworth is 39. Actor Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”) is 39. Musician Trombone Shorty is 36. Singer Bryson Tiller is 29.

Jan. 3: Actor Dabney Coleman is 90. Singer-songwriter Van Dyke Parks is 79. Singer Stephen Stills is 77. Bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin is 76. Actor Victoria Principal is 72. Actor Mel Gibson is 66. Actor Shannon Sturges (“Port Charles”) is 54. Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 50. Musician Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk is 47. Actor Jason Marsden (“Ally McBeal”) is 47. Actor Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) is 47. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez (“The O.C.”) is 46. Singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kimberley Locke is 44. Actor Kate Levering (“Drop Dead Diva”) is 43. Actor Nicole Beharie (“Sleepy Hollow”) is 37. Drummer Mark Pontius (Foster the People) is 37. R-and-B singer Lloyd is 36. Guitarist Nash Overstreet of Hot Chelle Rae is 36. Actor Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) is 26.

Jan. 4: Actor Barbara Rush (“Peyton Place”) is 95. Actor Dyan Cannon is 83. Country singer Kathy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 67. Guitarist Bernard Sumner of New Order (and Joy Division) is 66. Actor Ann Magnuson (“Anything But Love”) is 66. Country singer Patty Loveless is 65. Actor Julian Sands (“24”) is 64. Singer Michael Stipe of R.E.M. is 62. Actor Dave Foley (“NewsRadio,” ″Kids in the Hall”) is 59. Actor Dot Jones (“Glee”) is 58. Actor Rick Hearst (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 57. Former Pogues singer Cait O’Riordan is 57. Actor Julia Ormond is 57. Country singer Deana Carter is 56. Harmonica player Benjamin Darvill of Crash Test Dummies is 55. Actor Josh Stamerg (“The Affair,” “Drop Dead Diva”) is 52. Actor Jeremy Licht (“Valerie”) is 51. Actor Damon Gupton (“Empire”) is 49. Actor Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) is 47. Actor D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) is 42. Singer Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath is 39. Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi (“House,” “Steven Universe”) is 36.

Jan. 5: Actor Robert Duvall is 91. Singer-bassist Athol Guy of The Seekers is 82. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 80. Actor Diane Keaton is 76. Actor Ted Lange (“The Love Boat”) is 74. Drummer George “Funky” Brown of Kool and the Gang is 73. Guitarist Chris Stein of Blondie is 72. Actor Pamela Sue Martin (“The Poseidon Adventure,” ″Dynasty”) is 69. Actor Clancy Brown (“Highlander,” ″SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 63. Actor Suzy Amis (“Titanic”) is 60. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin (“All My Children,” “Guiding Light”) is 57. Actor Vinnie Jones (TV’s “Deception,” film’s “X-Men: The Last Stand”) is 57. Drummer Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 56. Actor Joe Flanigan (“Stargate Atlantis,” ″Sisters”) is 55. Dancer and talk show host Carrie Ann Inaba (“The Talk,” “Dancing with the Stars”) is 54. Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens of the Stone Age is 54. Singer Marilyn Manson is 53. Actor Shea Whigham (“Fast and Furious 6,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 53. Actor Derek Cecil (“House of Cards,” ″Treme”) is 49. Actor-comedian Jessica Chaffin (“Man with a Plan”) is 48. Actor Bradley Cooper is 47. Actor January Jones (“Mad Men”) is 43. Actor Brooklyn Sudano (“My Wife and Kids”) is 41. Actor Franz Drameh (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 29.

Jan. 6: Accordionist Joey, the CowPolka King, of Riders in the Sky is 73. Singer Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds is 71. Country singer Jett Williams is 69. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson (“Mr. Bean”) is 67. Singer Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge is 63. Chef Nigella Lawson is 62. Singer Eric Williams of BLACKstreet is 62. Actor Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”) is 53. TV personality Julie Chen is 52. Actor Danny Pintauro (“Who’s The Boss”) is 46. Actor Rinko Kikuchi (“Babel”) is 41. Actor Eddie Redmayne (“Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them,” ″The Theory of Everything”) is 40. Comedian Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actor Diona Reasonover (“NCIS”) is 38. Singer Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys is 36.

Jan. 7: “Rolling Stone” magazine founder Jann Wenner is 76. Singer Kenny Loggins is 74. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 73. Actor Erin Gray (“Silver Spoons,” ″Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”) is 72. Actor Sammo Hung (“Martial Law”) is 70. Actor David Caruso is 66. TV anchor Katie Couric is 65. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 63. Bassist Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s) is 63. Actor David Marciano (“Homeland,” ″The Shield”) is 62. Actor Hallie Todd (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 60. Actor Nicolas Cage is 58. Singer John Ondrasik of Five For Fighting is 57. Actor Rex Lee (“Entourage”) is 53. Actor-rapper Doug E. Doug (“Cool Runnings,” ″Cosby”) is 52. Actor Kevin Rahm (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Judging Amy”) is 51. Actor Jeremy Renner (“The Avengers,” ″The Bourne Legacy”) is 51. Country singer John Rich of Big and Rich is 48. Actor Reggie Austin (“Agent Carter,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 43. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 43. Actor Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”) is 40. Actor Brett Dalton (“Marvel’s Agents of Shield”) is 39. Actor Robert Ri’chard (“One on One”) is 39. Actor Lyndsy Fonseca (“Marvel’s Agent Carter,” “Nikita”) is 35. Actor Liam Aiken (“Lemony Snicket”) is 32. Actor Camryn Grimes (“The Young and the Restless”) is 32. Actor Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”) is 22.

Jan. 8: Actor-comedian Larry Storch (“F Troop”) is 99. Former “Sunday Morning” host Charles Osgood is 89. Singer Shirley Bassey is 85. Game show host Bob Eubanks (“The Newlywed Game”) is 84. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 82. Singer Anthony Gourdine of Little Anthony and the Imperials is 81. Actor Yvette Mimieux (“The Time Machine,” ″Where the Boys Are”) is 80. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley of The Marvelettes is 78. Actor Kathleen Noone (“Knots Landing”) is 77. Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors is 76. Actor Harriet Sansom Harris (“Desperate Housewives”) is 67. Actor Ron Cephas Jones (“This is Us”) is 65. Actor Michelle Forbes (“True Blood,” ″Homicide,” ″Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 57. Actor Maria Pitillo (“Providence”) is 56. Bassist Jeff Abercrombie of Fuel is 53. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 49. Singer-actor Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley is 46. Actor Amber Benson (“Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 45. Actor Gaby Hoffman (“Sleepless in Seattle,” ″Field of Dreams”) is 40. Guitarist Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo of Gym Class Heroes is 39. Actor Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) is 35.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyndsy Fonseca
Person
Shea Whigham
Person
Sean Paul
Person
Rinko Kikuchi
Person
Gabrielle Carteris
Person
Tia Carrere
Person
Aloe Blacc
Person
Jann Wenner
Person
Vinnie Jones
Person
Charlyne Yi
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
People

Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad George Stars in Licorice Pizza: Director Explains How He 'Tracked Him Down'

Leonardo DiCaprio's father landed a role in a movie his actor son isn't even starring in. Paul Thomas Anderson opened up to The New York Times about his new film Licorice Pizza, a coming-of-age movie that features Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper Hoffman, Haim's Alana Haim, Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Benny Safdie, Tom Waits and Anderson's wife, Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Birthdays#The Week Of#Broadway#Hoobastank#O A R#Imx#Capital Cities#Singer Bryson Tiller#Christian
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

11 actors who regret famous movie roles, from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.Just because an actor starred in an acclaimed film doesn’t necessarily mean they reflect upon it positively. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own appearance in otherwise good films because of the high quality elsewhere.Here are 11 actors who have express regret over their roles in certain films.Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)Timothée Chalamet is one of a few actors to have...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Diane Kruger Says Jessica Chastain 'Made Sure' The 355 Actresses All Got 'Paid the Same'

Diane Kruger says her The 355 costar and producer Jessica Chastain ensured parity among the female co-leads of the action film. The star told Women's Health about training for the spy movie, which sees her as a German agent who teams up with elite spies from countries around the world to take down a common enemy. The cast also features Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz and Bingbing Fan, Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Lucille Ball’s pal says Nicole Kidman ‘embodied’ the late star in 'Being the Ricardos’: She ‘got her down’

Lucille Ball’s pal believes Nicole Kidman was the right actress to portray the queen of TV comedy. Kidman is starring as Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s biopic "Being the Ricardos," which premieres on Friday. The Oscar winner initially faced backlash from die-hard fans who complained the 54-year-old looked or sounded nothing like the beloved Hollywood redhead.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

493K+
Followers
124K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy