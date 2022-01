The stock price of CooTek (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: CTK) increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of CooTek (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: CTK) increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Hotties Up achieving success after it’s ranked as top 3 on the US iOS game chart. This is a casual game developed by Wrap Drive and published by Smillage, the game studio invested by CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK). The story behind the success of Hotties Up is encouraging for Chinese game developers which are inspired to release new games through Smillage in the global market.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO