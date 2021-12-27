Buying a work vehicle now could offer end-of-year tax benefits

Has the market been good to you this year? Or perhaps you’re looking to drop some appreciated stock? If you'd rather direct your hard-earned cash to a cause you care about than pay it in taxes, there's still time to take advantage of the charitable contributions provisions in the CARES Act. The Consolidated Appropriations Act extended a measure established under CARES that enabled taxpayers who itemize to deduct up to 100 percent of their adjusted gross income for cash contributions to a qualifying charity. Normally, you’d only be able to write off 60 percent. This ruling applies to cash gifts made to qualified charities, such as Scripps, but excludes donor-advised funds and private foundations. But you'll have to act fast. Savvy taxpayers can cash in, but only through December 31. Click here to find out more.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO