Income Tax

Buying a work vehicle now could offer end-of-year tax benefits

By Deseret Digital Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is sponsored by iDrive. For many businesses, growth is not a matter of making money, it is a matter of hanging on to it when tax season comes. Thankfully, if your business can use a large truck, van or other heavy vehicles there is still time in 2021 to...

WJLA

These year-end changes could help you save money on your taxes

WASHINGTON (7News) — Before you ring in the new year, money experts want you to think about your finances. "Your income, your donations, life changes, take a look at those and make those adjustments," said Jaime Quiros of FBB Capital Partners in Rockville. 7News On Your Side spoke with...
WASHINGTON, DC
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Give tax withholding a fresh look as 2021 year-end nears

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers today that the last quarter of 2021 is a good time to check withholding. Life brings constant changes to individual financial situations. Events like marriage, divorce, a new child or home purchase can all be reasons to adjust withholding. The convenient...
Richard Scott

$1400 payment could hit eligible taxpayer bank accounts.

image byJohn Guccione www.advergroup.com from Pexels. There is a piece of great news for some Americans, as they can get a payment of up to $1400 in addition to their tax refund in 2022. Before that, you have to meet specific criteria such as citizens having to be a parent of a child born in 2021 or someone who has a new dependent.
fox35orlando.com

Year-end tax tips: Ways to prepare, maximize refund, and more

WASHINGTON - The year 2021 is quickly coming to an end, which means it’s the last chance to save on taxes for many Americans. TurboTax, the tax income return software by Intuit, says many filers may be able to save a bundle on taxes "if they make the right moves," regardless of their financial situation.
AOL Corp

9 Smart Tax Moves To Make Before the End of the Year

While Americans are brainstorming ways to have a cheerful holiday, they might not be thinking about the pleasures of saving money on taxes. But with a little planning, your tax savings can help pay for the extra shopping you did on Black Friday and throughout the holiday season. Year in...
sandiegomagazine.com

Max Out Your End-of-Year Tax Breaks

Has the market been good to you this year? Or perhaps you’re looking to drop some appreciated stock? If you'd rather direct your hard-earned cash to a cause you care about than pay it in taxes, there's still time to take advantage of the charitable contributions provisions in the CARES Act. The Consolidated Appropriations Act extended a measure established under CARES that enabled taxpayers who itemize to deduct up to 100 percent of their adjusted gross income for cash contributions to a qualifying charity. Normally, you’d only be able to write off 60 percent. This ruling applies to cash gifts made to qualified charities, such as Scripps, but excludes donor-advised funds and private foundations. But you'll have to act fast. Savvy taxpayers can cash in, but only through December 31. Click here to find out more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
royalexaminer.com

Tax changes offer big benefits for families

Tax season is still some weeks away, but with a large number of changes coming into effect this year, it’s smart to plan ahead. Various COVID-19 stimulus bills introduced a number of updates to different tax provisions, while higher-than-typical inflation has tweaked many thresholds. 2021 tax changes may affect individuals and organizations too.
INCOME TAX
CoinDesk

How Crypto Losses Could Result in Tax Benefits

Even if you suffered losses on your crypto investments this year, there’s still some good news. Michelle O’Connor is VP of Marketing at TaxBit. The U.S. Internal Revenue Service allows investors to claim deductions on cryptocurrency losses that can lessen tax liabilities or even result in a tax refund. There are also investment strategies you can use throughout the year to maximize your losses and get the most out of your crypto investments.
INCOME TAX
Baton Rouge Business Report

Year-end tax tips for businesses, high earners

Year-end tax planning often is a matter of minimizing how much you’ll have to pay this year by reducing the amount of income received or increasing deductions. But for wealthy taxpayers, that might not be the case this year. The current version of the Build Back Better Act, which...
INCOME TAX
WWLP 22News

InFocus: Year end tax preparations

As the year draws to a close, local tax preparers are beginning to set up appointments with clients to start the tax filing process. For some of us, filing our taxes is relatively simple but for other there may be more complex items to consider.
INCOME TAX
bizjournals

Year-end tax planning: Six valuable opportunities

As we approach the end of 2021, it is important to consider the tax-planning opportunities available to lower your tax bill. While uncertainty around potential tax law changes remains, it is important to review and take advantage of these valuable planning opportunities. Review capital gains/losses. Evaluate the positions you own...
INCOME TAX
inquirer.com

8 ways small businesses can save taxes before year end

If you’re running a small business, then taxes are likely among your biggest expenses. So although it’s important to be proactive and practice good tax-planning strategies throughout the year, you can still make some moves now to save your business money before 2021 ends. Here are eight. 1....
INCOME TAX
Republic

Year-end tax planning conducted in uncertain times

Psychologically, year-end 2021 tax- and estate-planning efforts are being influenced by proposed tax law changes, the lingering pandemic, the threat of inflation and general economic uncertainty. All of these factors muddy the landscape regarding sensible tax planning. Most of the proposals being bandied about in Washington, D.C., focus on taxpayers...
INCOME TAX
WHSV

Tax experts offer end-of-the-year tax prep tips

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and experts at Liberty Tax say the holiday season also gives you plenty of prep time for tax season. “You’re getting your presents wrapped and all of that so get your receipts, get them in order,” says General Manager Karyl Bailey. “You put off getting those receipts together. Go ahead and do that during the Christmas holiday, you’re relaxing, take an hour of time and put that stuff together.”
ROANOKE, VA

