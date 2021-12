Make no mistake, Morgan Moses is an O-lineman all the way. After missing no starts and participating in average of more than 1,000 offensive snaps at right tackle for his last six seasons in Washington, he's been almost on the same pace as the Jets' RT — 15 games, 14 starts and missing only 64 of the Jets' 979 offensive snaps this season. He called the Green & White's 273 rushing yards in the win over the Jaguars "a fantastic day at the office" in good part because of the blocking he was a part of.

