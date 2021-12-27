ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Pro hockey players crash through boards, fall into ditch with freezing water

By Elizabeth Karpen
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHockey collisions are common. Hockey collisions that end with two players falling into the ice are not. But that’s exactly what happened during a Swiss second-tier game recently. HC Sierre star Arnaud Montandon and Tyler Higgins of SC Langenthal...

nypost.com

Comments / 15

Related
wxxv25.com

Hockey fans now wait and see if Pro Hockey is back on the Coast permanently

It was a big night at the Coast Coliseum, hockey was back and now fans will wait and see if it will be back for good. The rink and the crowd were hyped up tonight for the third and final game this month. Theses games were all to see if pro hockey, specifically the Sea Wolves, will be making a permanent comeback.
NHL
hurstathletics.com

Men's Hockey Falls to No. 20 Boston College

Hanover, N.H.—The Mercyhurst Men's Hockey team opened the Ledyard Classic with a 4-2 loss against No. 20 Boston College. The Lakers scored the first goal of the 32nd Annual Ledyard Classic as Gueorgui Feduolov scored at the 9:08 mark of the opening frame. Austin Heidemann and Rylee St. Onge had the assists as the third best power play in the country scored their 20th power-play goal of the season.
HANOVER, NH
The Hockey News

Connor Bedard is a Special Hockey Player

Connor Bedard is not the 13th best forward on Team Canada. Not even close. After scoring a hat-trick at the age of 16, Bedard, the youngest player in the tournament, has shown to a worldwide hockey audience what made him the first -- and to this day, the only -- player to earn exceptional status into the WHL. And he's now just the second player behind Wayne Gretzky to score a hat-trick at 16 in the top World Junior Championship thanks to a four-goal effort in a 11-2 win over Austria on Tuesday.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Winter Classic Organizers Bracing For Subzero Temps, What Could Well Be The Coldest NHL Game Of All Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our thermometers may not climb above zero at all on New Year’s Day, when thousands of fans are expected to pack Target Field for an outdoor hockey game. The Minnesota Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues in Saturday’s Winter Classic. It’ll likely be the coldest NHL game of all time. “If you’re a fan coming to the game, bring blankets,” said Steve Mayer, the league’s chief content officer. “Bring everything you need to stay as warm as you possibly can.” Mayer says extra medical personnel will be on hand at Target Field, and staff are being told to...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Players#Swiss#Hc
Whiskey Riff

Houston Rockets Forward Christian Wood Hits Woman In Face With Rogue Pass, Gives Her Free Courtside Tickets

Getting hit square between the eyes with a basketball is rough. First you feel the pain, then your face going numb for a second, and then the split second incoherent feeling of not knowing where you’re at, and finally, the embarrassment of all your friends laughing at you for completely missing the basketball as you go get a tissue to clean up the blood coming from your nose.
NBA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Devils coach Lindy Ruff tests positive, misses Oilers game

New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Devils' game against the Edmonton Oilers and was isolated from the team. The Devils made the announcement Friday, roughly 45 minutes after Ruff did not show up for a pregame news conference. When the conference started, assistant coach Alain Nasreddine walked in and said he would be running the team.
NHL
wxxv25.com

Third Pro Hockey game happening at the Coliseum tomorrow

The third and final hockey game of the year is happening tomorrow night at the Coliseum. This is the last of the neutral site games that will determine if pro hockey is here to stay. Tomorrow night is Sea Wolves Tribute Night. Organizers are asking the crowd to wear all...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
bigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids hockey team falls to Midland Dow

BIG RAPIDS – Big Rapids’ hockey team enters the New Year break with a 3-7-1 record after Wednesday’s 6-0 loss at Midland Dow. Big Rapids coach Tim Blashill was upbeat despite the loss. “Honestly, I am about as happy as you can be for a 6-0 loss,”...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Bring Me The News

Delano boys hockey team pushes its own bus out of the snow

With a 7-2 record, the Delano boys hockey team is off to a strong start. But what they didn't expect was a team bonding activity late on Tuesday night. After the Tigers' 2-1 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm, the team stopped at Sammy's Pizza in Hibbing for a team dinner. While the Tigers were inside, a storm that had dumped 19 inches of snow over the past two days covered the streets and left their bus stuck in the middle of the road.
DELANO, MN
markerzone.com

SUSPENSIONS HANDED DOWN AFTER ANOTHER HORRIBLY RACIST GESTURE IN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Two players have been handed suspensions after another horribly racist gesture in the world of professional hockey. As you may recall, black hockey player Jalen Smereck was subjected to a racist taunt in the Ukrainian Hockey League back in September. Andrei Deniskin pretended to peel and eat a banana in front of him. He was suspended for 13 games, while Smereck left the UHL completely. Now, it's happened again.
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy