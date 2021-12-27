ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sarah Weddington: tributes paid to lawyer who argued and won Roe v Wade

By Maya Yangin New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxrtB_0dWiG0GL00
The 2020 Democratic candidate Julián Castro said of Weddington: ‘She leaves behind an incredible legacy – one we must defend now more than ever.’ Photograph: Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock

Tributes were paid to Sarah Weddington after the attorney who argued and won the landmark Roe v Wade case at the supreme court, establishing the right to abortion, died aged 76.

Related: Sarah Weddington, attorney who won Roe v Wade abortion case, dies aged 76

Susan Hays, a former student of Weddington’s and a Democratic candidate for Texas agriculture commissioner, announced on Twitter that Weddington died on Sunday morning “after a series of health issues”.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood, the largest US provider of reproductive services including abortions, tweeted: “What a loss. What a tremendous legacy.

“Planned Parenthood will continue to honor Sarah Weddington’s work every day – by keeping up the fight to ensure that everyone has access to abortion.”

Steve Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law, from which Weddington graduated, wrote: “Sarah Weddington was 26 (!) when she first argued Roe before [the supreme court] in December 1971, just over three years after graduating.

“A remarkable woman, a remarkable career, and a remarkable life. May her memory be a blessing.”

Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg, of the National Council of Jewish Women, tweeted: “May her memory be a blessing that lights our way in our fight for abortion access and equity for all.”

Julián Castro, a Texas politician who was housing secretary under Barack Obama and ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, wrote: “Sarah Weddington was a proud Texan who led the charge to protect reproductive rights under Roe v Wade.

“She leaves behind an incredible legacy – one we must defend now more than ever.”

He was referring to growing threats to Roe v Wade, including the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization case , heard at the supreme court earlier this month, which could weaken provisions of the landmark ruling.

Colin Allred, a civil rights attorney and Democratic congressman for Texas’s 32nd district, touched on the supreme court’s decision to uphold a Texas abortion law, the most extreme in the US to date, which bans abortions at six weeks and does not make exceptions for invest and rape.

“Texas was home to Sarah Weddington who argued Roe, which no longer exists here,” Allred wrote . “Our history provides hope for our future. We must keep fighting for a better Texas.”

Celia Israel, a Democratic member of the Texas state legislature, tweeted about studying under Weddington at the University of Texas, Austin.

“It was always hard to just call her ‘Sarah’,” Israel wrote . “She commanded respect … she taught a leadership class, held me to high standards and encouraged me to get involved and make my mark.

“As is the case with teachers and leaders we look up to, we are their legacy.”

In an interview with the Guardian in 2017, Weddington predicted: “Whatever else I do in my life, the headline on my obituary is always going to be ‘Roe v Wade attorney dies’.”

She was at peace with that, she said.

“I think most women of my generation can recall our feelings about the fight,” she said. “It’s like young love. You may not feel exactly the same, but you remember it.”

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

The stench at the Supreme Court

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” That was the question Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked Wednesday as the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, after quoting the sponsors of the law, who said, “We’re doing it [passing this law] because we have new justices.” Dobbs challenges a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Dobbs is not just about Mississippi; it has become synonymous with the question of whether Roe v. Wade, the watershed 1973 case that legalized abortion, will be overturned by the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Why Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade

In December the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the constitutional validity of the Mississippi law that prohibits abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. Media attention focused mainly on whether the Court would overturn its own 1973 precedent of Roe v. Wade. Roe struck down existing abortion laws in over 40 states and subsequently set a limit on how early in a pregnancy a state government may enact rules to protect the life of the unborn child — basically not before fetal viability, around the 24th week of pregnancy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Pittsburgh Courier

The future is female: Could overturning Roe v. Wade become a reality?

In 1973, a historic U.S. Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade, granted accessible pathways for women to have legal abortions well within their constitutional right. Now Roe v. Wade is deemed at risk if it’s overturned for the roughly 25 million women and girls of reproductive age in America.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Boston Globe

Democrats should apply Supreme Court’s abortion decision to firearms

Over the past week, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has broached introducing legislation that would do to gun providers what Texas has done to abortion providers: deputize a massive army of private “bounty hunters” to put them on the defensive. A California initiative would allow any Californian to sue “anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts” and recover unlimited damages. The defendants would have to plead their Second Amendment rights in appealing adverse verdicts — if they could stay in business long enough to do so, which many could not. Governor Kathy Hochul opened the door for a similar approach in New York with earlier legislative action that authorizes suits against gun manufacturers for injuries and deaths linked to firearms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Allred
Person
Sarah Weddington
The Independent

Comments renew debate over adoption as abortion alternative

Year after year, several thousand women in the U.S. carry an unintended pregnancy to term and then offer the baby for adoption. It's a choice commended by many foes of abortion.Yet despite a huge demand for babies from Americans yearning to adopt, perhaps 40 times more women opt for an abortion, and a large majority of those who proceed to give birth make the choice to keep the child.The reason, say people familiar with unintended pregnancies, is that even in those circumstances, a powerful bond is likely to form between the mother-to-be and the developing baby — and to vastly...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid dies at 82

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who helped shepherd former President Barack Obama’s landmark health care law through Congress, has died at the age of 82. The Democratic Senate leader had battled pancreatic cancer and left the Senate after suffering an injury that left him without much of his sight in one eye. While serving in the upper chamber of Congress, he oversaw one of the Senate’s most significant changes in recent memory; a carve-out of the filibuster for judicial nominees and members of the executive branch, with the exception of Supreme Court justices. He also led the Senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Abortion Rights#Legislature#Democratic#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#Rabbi#Texan
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Shock: VP’s Marriage To Doug Emhoff In Crisis? Joe Biden’s Partner Also Feuding With Jill Biden

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage is, allegedly, falling apart. Kamala Harris’ often serious demeanor has not earned her any favors. Even though the vice president gets the job done, her critics believe that she’s too serious for her own sake. In fact, there are claims that Harris is too straight to the point and she doesn’t care if she hurts other people’s feelings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for saying Democrats stealing elections using completely legal methods

Kentucky senator Rand Paul was mocked on social media after he accused Democrats of “stealing elections” legally by convincing potential voters to support them.Sharing an article from The American Conservative on how “Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Centre for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020,” Mr Paul wrote: “How to steal an election.”He then cited a paragraph from the report that suggested that Democrats planned to seed “an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

New Poll Finds Mitch McConnell is Least Popular U.S. Leader: Even 52 Percent of Republicans Disapprove of Him

A new Gallup poll found that only fifty-two percent of Republicans approve of the job Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is doing as leader of the party in the U.S. Senate. Gallup polled the job approval rating of the eleven most visible and powerful federal officials and found McConnell to be the least popular overall. McConnell registered a dismal thirty-four percent approval rating and a whopping sixty-three percent disapproval rating.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The Guardian

95K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy