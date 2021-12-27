Green Bay family puts on East Ridge Lights show to give back to the community

In 2020, Green Bay resident Dalin Vallati and his family started a light show at their home on East Ridge Terrace as a way to entertain their neighborhood amid the pandemic. What started as a small display for neighbors has now grown into a city-wide attraction.

“Two years ago when COVID hit, we decided to try the pixel lights to give people something to look forward to at Christmas time," Vallati said.

Since then, the show has more than doubled in size. While last year’s show featured about 1,500 lights, this year’s show consists of over 4,000. Vallati says he plans to double it again next year.

“We’re actually starting setting up for next year already. It’s pretty much a year-round thing. We don’t really stop,” Vallati said.

As the show gained popularity, the family decided to use the publicity around the show to raise awareness for a good cause. This year, the light show is collecting donations for Freedom House Homeless Shelter. For Vallati, it’s a cause that hits close to home.

“I grew up in a homeless shelter a little bit when I was a child. So it means a lot to me to give back to them,” Vallati said.

Visitors can drop off monetary donations or items that the shelter needs such as blankets or jackets. The show has already raised over $300 in just a few weeks. You can see the shelter's wishlist here .

Dalin says he knows how much these donations mean to someone living in a shelter, especially around the holidays.

“As a kid, the donations helped us out a lot because one of the times I spent was around Christmas time so I remember getting the toys, it was just nice that some people would help us out. It just felt really good,” Vallati said.

A father of 5 with one more on the way, Dayln says it’s rewarding to see the reaction of children who stop by the show.

“People seem to enjoy it. I like when I look out the window to see kids dancing up and down the driveway," Vallti said. "Most of the neighbors they enjoy it, they always come by and say thank you for the display. It’s nice to see.”