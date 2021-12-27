Waterloo forms committee to discuss whether to change “Indians” nickname

Waterloo School Superintendent Terr1 Bavis says a special committee has been named to discuss the future of the schools’ “Indians” nickname.

The Finger Lakes Times reports discussing the nickname is part of the district’s strategic plan. The state has been pushing schools to discontinue the use of Native American nicknames. Bavis says there are only a few districts in the state still using Native American nicknames. The Watkins Glen District has begun the process of changing its “Senecas” nickname. Other native American team nicknames in the Finger Lakes include the Red Jacket Indians, Romulus Warriors and Canandaigua Braves.

No word on when the committee will begin its meetings.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).