Waterloo, NY

Waterloo forms committee to discuss whether to change “Indians” nickname

 4 days ago

Waterloo School Superintendent Terr1 Bavis says a special committee has been named to discuss the future of the schools’ “Indians” nickname.

The Finger Lakes Times reports discussing the nickname is part of the district’s strategic plan. The state has been pushing schools to discontinue the use of Native American nicknames. Bavis says there are only a few districts in the state still using Native American nicknames. The Watkins Glen District has begun the process of changing its “Senecas” nickname. Other native American team nicknames in the Finger Lakes include the Red Jacket Indians, Romulus Warriors and Canandaigua Braves.

No word on when the committee will begin its meetings.

Comments

Julia Freeland
3d ago

how about concentrating on the bullying that goes on in Waterloo. Before more children take there lives!!!

4
Privledge Wychik
3d ago

Whoa, I didn't hear of a vote on this panel of people. We pay the bills for the school and they are taking too many liberties in our district. Political agenda in our schools much? A lot of heritage in Waterloo being lost is what it sounds like to me.

2
Michael Myers
4d ago

Erase the Natives from History!! No one will ever know about there culture or what happened to it. Sounds like a great idea!!

2
