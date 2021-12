Disney World is HUGE! In just one day, you can rack up thousands of steps as you hop from place to place. Not only that, but you have to wake up pretty early if you want to rope drop, make a Lightning Lane selection, or grab a boarding group for a new attraction! Between all that walking and the EARLY mornings in the parks, most guests are pretty tired by the end of the day.

