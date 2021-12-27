ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Important dates in 2022 for Social Security payment schedule

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWFSS_0dWiEtDH00

The schedule of payments for Social Security benefits in 2022 has been released by the Social Security Administration.

Payments in 2022 will be 5.9% larger than payments in 2021 thanks to the increase is COLA to offset inflation.

This is the highest COLA increase in almost 40 years.

Inflation rose to record highs this year due to the pandemic causing supply chain issues.

This increased the cost of goods and services across the board from weekly groceries to home heating bills.

What day of the month will I get my Social Security payment?

There are three payment dates every month and they always fall on a Wednesday unless there’s a federal holiday that day.

If your birthday lands on the 1st through the 10th, you can expect your payment on the second Wednesday of every month.

For anyone with a birthday landing on the 11th through the 20th, your payments will be issued on the third Wednesday of the month.

People with a birthday that lands on the 21st or later will see benefits on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

Here is the full payment schedule for 2022

January 2022

Second Wednesday, Jan. 12

Third Wednesday, Jan. 19

Fourth Wednesday, Jan. 26

February 2022

Second Wednesday, Feb. 9

Third Wednesday, Feb. 16

Fourth Wednesday, Feb. 23

March 2022

Second Wednesday, March 9

Third Wednesday, March 16

Fourth Wednesday, March 23

April 2022

Second Wednesday, April 13

Third Wednesday, April 20

Fourth Wednesday, April 27

May 2022

Second Wednesday, May 11

Third Wednesday, May 18

Fourth Wednesday, May 25

June 2022

Second Wednesday, June 8

Third Wednesday, June 15

Fourth Wednesday, June 22

July 2022

Second Wednesday, July 13

Third Wednesday, July 20

Fourth Wednesday, July 27

August 2022

Second Wednesday, Aug. 10

Third Wednesday, Aug. 17

Fourth Wednesday, Aug. 24

September 2022

Second Wednesday, Sept. 14

Third Wednesday, Sept. 21

Fourth Wednesday, Sept. 28

October 2022

Second Wednesday, Oct. 12

Third Wednesday, Oct. 19

Fourth Wednesday, Oct. 26

November 2022

Second Wednesday, Nov. 9

Third Wednesday, Nov. 16

Fourth Wednesday, Nov. 23

December 2022

Second Wednesday, Dec. 14

Third Wednesday, Dec. 21

Fourth Wednesday, Dec. 28

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

SSI recipients will see payments reach over $400 today

8 million Americans that benefit from an SSI payment through Social Security will get a bigger payment for the month of January today. The increase is thanks to the COLA adjustment announced by the Social Security Administration in October. The increase is 5.9% and SSI beneficiaries can expect their payments...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The US Sun

Cola Social Security increase 2022 update – Eligible recipients to get ‘$1,358 checks’ in TWO DAYS – do you qualify?

About 72million Americans will see a 5.9% Cola increase in January 2022, with some beneficiaries expected to see increased payments in just days. The average cost of living allowance – or Cola, as it is commonly called – will increase by $92 per month from the start of 2022. But the exact amount for each recipient varies, according to CNBC.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Social Security cost-of-living boost begins: What to know

Social Security recipients are set to see the highest cost-of-living increase in 40 years in 2022, a welcome boost for those depending on the fixed payments and feeling the squeeze after months of surging inflation during 2021. The 5.9% increase is higher than has been seen in several years, as...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy