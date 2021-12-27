ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Claus, IN

Heartwarming Photos from Santa Claus’ Visit to the NICU at Owensboro Health

By Chadwick Benefield
 4 days ago
Santa Claus had a very busy 24 hours on Christmas Eve. Not only did he load up his sleigh, round up the reindeer and head out to deliver presents to kids all over the world, he took some time to visit the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital....

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

