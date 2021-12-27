ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DNA samples tested 25 years after JonBenet Ramsey killed

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec. 27 (UPI) — The Boulder Police Department has provided an update on the decades-long investigation into the 1996 murder of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey on the 25th anniversary of her death. Investigators in Colorado have tested nearly 1,000 samples of DNA, including samples from “multiple suspects,”...

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

JonBenet Ramsey's Brother John Andrew Slams Boulder Police Dept., Questions If Cold-Case Will Ever Be Solved As They Tout DNA 'Advances': Report

With the 25th anniversary of pageant princess JonBenét Ramsey's brutal slaying approaching, Boulder police released a statement, saying they are hopeful with new advances in DNA testing her killer will be finally caught. Now, JonBenét's half-brother John Andrew is blasting authorities, claiming their relationship is "one-sided" and they have...
BOULDER, CO
iheart.com

Investigators Hope DNA Advances Can Solve JonBenet Ramsey Case

Colorado investigators are looking into genetic DNA testing in hopes of finding the killer of JonBenet Ramsey. The Boulder Police Department announced yesterday that it could use advanced scientific testing to examine DNA samples discovered on the six-year-old's body in 1996. Investigators have tried to match the genetic material with DNA samples in multiple criminal databases without any success.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Police won't rule out DNA to solve 1996 JonBenet killing

Twenty-five years after JonBenet Ramsey was killed, police say DNA hasn’t been ruled out to help solve the case.The 6-year-old was found dead in the basement of her family’s Boulder home on Dec. 26, 1996, bludgeoned and strangled, several hours after her mother called 911 to say her daughter was missing and a ransom note had been left behind. Her death was ruled a homicide, but nobody was ever charged in the case.Boulder police have been working closely with state investigators on “future DNA advancements," the department said in a statement Monday addressing the anniversary of JonBenet’s death.“As the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Ramsey
Person
Jonbenet Ramsey
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Murder#Cbs
Gephardt Daily

Miami police arrest ‘suspected serial killer’ accused of targeting the homeless

Dec. 24 (UPI) — Police in Miami said a real estate agent and “suspected serial killer” was arrested after one homeless man was killed and another was seriously injured. Miami Police Department Interim Chief Manuel Morales said at a Thursday news conference that Willy Suarez Maceo, 25, was arrested and is being investigated as a “suspected serial killer” targeting the homeless.
MIAMI, FL
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

LAPD searching for family of 5 missing from Sun Valley

Police are asking the public for help in their search for a family of five that went missing recently from Sun Valley. Department of Children and Family Services personnel alerted police Monday about the family’s disappearance amid a neglect and narcotics abuse investigation, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. Authorities are […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Radar Online.com

Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Kim Kardashian Former Business Manager, Accused Of Stuffing Woman Into A Trunk

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy