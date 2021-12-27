ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Unemployment Numbers for November 2021

The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) released the U.S. Bureau of Labor...

foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Gains 8,400 Jobs in November; Unemployment Rate Decreased to 5.4%

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- — The U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics released state jobs and unemployment data on Friday. According to preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 8,400 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.4% in November. Officials said in a recent release, that this is...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Sacramento

California’s Unemployment Rate Declines To 6.9 Percent In November

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With employers adding over 45,000 non-farm payroll jobs, the unemployment rate declined to 6.9 percent in November, said the California Employment Development Department. Credit: California Employment Development Department (EDD) This new job growth added roughly 1,889,000—or nearly 70 percent—of the 2,714,800 jobs that were lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the economy, this is good news. If the trend continues, California is on the way back to the normalcy that was lost since the beginning of the pandemic. On the job growth, Governor Newsom said, "Since February, California has created nearly 1 million jobs, an unprecedented achievement for the state's economic recovery. While the state continues to see a robust recovery, creating nearly 22 percent of the nation's jobs in November and the largest unemployment rate decrease since February, there's still more work to be done getting folks back to work and supporting those hardest-hit by the pandemic." Additionally, this is also good for the larger U.S. economy as California's November 2021 gain of 45,700 nonfarm jobs accounted for nearly 22 percent of the nation's 210,000 overall jobs gain for the month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona unemployment numbers down for third consecutive month

Unemployment in Arizona dropped from 5.2% in October, to 4.7% in November. Doug Walls with the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity says that is a significant benchmark. "That 4.7% matches the recent pre-pandemic unemployment low, so that 4.7% was also recorded back in December of 2019," Walls said. Walls also...
ARIZONA STATE
State
Wisconsin State
KGET

Kern County unemployment rate dropped nearly a percentage point in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County fell by almost a percentage point in November, according to the state Employment Development Department. The unemployment rate was 7.4 percent, down from 8.3 percent in October, according to the EDD. The unemployment rate for California in November was 5.4 percent, and 3.9 percent nationwide.
KERN COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

North Bay unemployment rates fall in November, dropping further from October

November delivered better unemployment numbers for the North Bay counties than the state, which even at 6.9% were lower than October, according to state figures released Friday. Marin County's unemployment rate — consistently the lowest among its neighboring counties — was 2.9%, followed by 3.7% in Sonoma County and 4.2%...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Economy
Unemployment
The US Sun

Cola Social Security increase 2022 update – Eligible recipients to get ‘$1,358 checks’ in TWO DAYS – do you qualify?

About 72million Americans will see a 5.9% Cola increase in January 2022, with some beneficiaries expected to see increased payments in just days. The average cost of living allowance – or Cola, as it is commonly called – will increase by $92 per month from the start of 2022. But the exact amount for each recipient varies, according to CNBC.
ECONOMY

