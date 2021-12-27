ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla (TSLA) PT Raised to $1,000 as UBS Sees Competitive Moat Holding

 5 days ago

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel raised the price target on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to $1,000.00 (from $725.00) on the belief that no rival will get close to...

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 1.27% to $1,056.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $186.71 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
JD.com (JD) Stock Plunges After Tencent Says It Will Give Away Most of its Stake, Analyst Says 'Difficult to Have Any Conviction in Shares'

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) are down about 8% in pre-open Thursday after the company announced that Tencent, which owns 17% of the stock, plans to distribute 460 million Class A ordinary shares of the Company owned by Tencent to its shareholders.
UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Daniel Ives downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Outperform to Peerperform with a price target of $140.00 (from $275.00). The analyst comments "We started this year believing that DOCU would be able to maintain high growth on difficult pandemic comps and that the pandemic cohort would behave as previous ones. The third quarter performance broke that thesis and we now believe that there was likely a tremendous pull-forward of buying activity that has created a very tough growth comp for the company over the next few quarters. We have taken a stab at a fairly rigorous billings based waterfall model that we now believe points to growth rates of mid and low 20’s for the next two years. With Friday’s move down and the stock now trading at 8.5x EV/CY23 Revs, Why are we Downgrading? The answer is that in addition to adjusting our models, our conversations with management suggest that the GTM issues are likely to have a longer duration and thus we do not see a catalyst in the next few quarters for shares to re-rate higher. Furthermore, we believe that there is more risk to the downside given growth issues that cause meaningful de-ratings could compound (rep attrition increases, causing further headwinds to reset growth). Finally given management’s decision to further increase GTM investments, margins next year are likely to also be on a downward trajectory which we view as likely to further shake investor confidence around long term profitability. We remain bullish on the long-term digital signature and even the Agreement Cloud market opportunity but given de-rating in growth and lack of near term catalysts we move to the sidelines until evidence of rebounding execution is clear."
(TSLA) - Tesla Inc's Short Interest Up 3%

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) short interest has increased 3% since the last report. The company recently reported that it has 26 million shares sold short, which is 3.25% of its float, the amount of regular shares that are available to investors for trading. With its current trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Deutsche Bank Hikes Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price Target by 20% on Higher Volumes, Analyst Says 2022 a 'Pivotal Year for Future Growth and Profitability'

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $1,200.00 per share (up from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
JMP Securities Downgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Market Perform

JMP Securities analyst Anrew Boone downgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
