Saint Clair County, MI

Motorists face slippery roads during winter weather advisory Monday morning

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 4 days ago
Motorists might face slick roads Monday morning as St. Clair County faces a winter weather advisory for snow and sleet.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. Monday for St. Clair County and other southeastern Michigan counties. The advisory states residents could see snow accumulations of up to 2 inches with ice accumulations of a light glaze, which will cause slick road conditions.

A hazardous weather outlook also states the next winter system will come into the region late Tuesday into Tuesday night, with a potential to bring one to two inches of snow accumulation.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Ian Lee said St. Clair County could see snow with a mix of freezing drizzle through 9 a.m. Between 9 and 10 a.m., temperatures are expected to warm up to above freezing, at which point precipitation will transition to rain.

The rain and warmer temperatures are expected to help melt the wintry mix of the road, ending the hazardous weather conditions, Lee said.

St. Clair County Road Commission Managing Director Kirk Weston said salt and plow trucks are out across the county Monday morning clearing roads. When the roads will be cleared depends on how long the wintry conditions last.

Weston said travelers should expect slippery road conditions this morning. Motorists should drive slow and use caution, especially on curves, bridges and overpasses. Motorists should also leave extra stopping distance between themselves and other vehicles, he said.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

