Edward O. Wilson, Harvard Biologist Known as ‘Ant Man,' Dead at 92

Brian M. Boom, Ph.D., is a Curator Emeritus at The New York Botanical Garden. This past weekend, two world-renowned biologists who were stalwart advocates for scientific research, biodiversity collections, and plant conservation at The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) for more than a quarter century passed away—Thomas E. Lovejoy, Ph.D., on December 25 and Edward O. Wilson, Ph.D., on December 26. Their long, storied careers on the international stage have been reviewed in obituaries in The Washington Post for Dr. Lovejoy and The New York Times for Dr. Wilson. These scientists’ substantial roles on behalf of NYBG are equally distinguished, and I was honored to witness the ways they supported the Botanical Garden throughout this entire era. For me, Tom and Ed were colleagues, friends, and heroes.

