Edward O. Wilson, Harvard Biologist Known as ‘Ant Man,' Dead at 92

By NBC4 Washington
NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward O. Wilson, the pioneering Harvard biologist who argued for a new vision of human nature in "Sociobiology" and warned against the decline of ecosystems, has died. He was 92. Wilson died on Dec. 26 in Burlington, Massachusetts, according to an announcement posted Monday on the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity...

Edward O. Wilson, world renowned Harvard biologist and a native of Alabama, has died at age 92, according to his foundation. "The E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation is deeply saddened to share the passing of preeminent scientist, naturalist, author and teacher, Edward O. Wilson, Ph.D.," the foundation posted on its website. "One of the most distinguished and recognized American scientists in modern history, Dr. Wilson devoted his life to studying the natural world and inspiring others to care for it as he did."
Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as 'ant man,' dead at 92. Edward O. Wilson, the pioneering Harvard biologist who advanced the provocative theory that human behavior such as war and altruism has a genetic basis, has died. He was 92. A tribute posted Monday on the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation's website said Wilson died on Dec. 26. The professor won two Pulitzer prizes, including one for the lavishly illustrated book “The Ants,” showcasing the insects whose behavior he studied for decades. He first gained widespread attention for his 1975 book, “Sociobiology: The New Synthesis,” in which he spelled out the evidence suggesting a link between human behavior and genetics. The work created a storm of controversy among activists and fellow academics who equated sociobiology’s groundbreaking theories with sexism, racism and Nazism.
