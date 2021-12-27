ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Final participants announced for Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Torch
 5 days ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The final participants for PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles have been announced. Jonathan Gresham, J.D. Drake, Rey Horus, Phillip Five Skulls, and Buddy...

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
culinarybackstreets.com

Best Bites 2021: Los Angeles

2021 was the second-driest year in California’s recorded history. In L.A., there was no rain in November for the first time since 1992, and the mercury settled above 80 almost every afternoon that month. Our climate is usually arid, but this is extreme. We are in a drought (despite some recent record-breaking rain), with depleted reservoirs and dusty hillsides. But there was a silver lining: 2021 was also a year of eating outdoors, in parks and on decks, standing next to open trunks or sitting on the curb, in parking lots converted into patios and parklets jutting into the street, so we needed those blue skies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2dopeboyz.com

Drakeo The Ruler Killed In Los Angeles

The hip hop world hasn’t even remotely recovered from the tragic death of Young Dolph, and this weekend has just made things worse. Shaun Shiller Fequiere, better known as the Kangol Kid from legendary hip hop group UTFO, passed away at 55 early Saturday morning (Dec. 18) due to complications from colon cancer. Now, it’s been reported that L.A. rapper Drakeo The Ruler was killed in Los Angeles late last night.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Press

Los Angeles billboard for TLBR365 #CatchTheseCompliments

The Love Bomb Room Community Raises $12,000 For The Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood #CatchTheseCompliments Presented by RamsXor Group LLC Sponsored by The Black American Music Association. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Love Bomb Room® #CatchTheseCompliments produced by Blacktop UniverseCity, presented by RamsXor Group LLC, sponsored...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
theportlandmedium.com

OMICRON UPDATE: Found In Los Angeles

Los Angeles County has confirmed its second case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The health department said it was likely that the student picked up the virus outside of LA County. The patient is a University of Southern California student who traveled to the East Coast over Thanksgiving, county health and USC officials confirmed Monday. The University of Southern California’s student newspaper The Daily Trojan reported it is one of their students.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 12/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland review the final ROH episode of this era, featuring Rok-C vs. Holidead and a 12-Man Surprise Tag, discuss Delirious vs. World Famous CB, more (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review this week’s television episode (Rok-C vs. Holidead for the ROH Women’s Title and a 12-Man Surprise Tag Team Match), review Delirious vs. World Famous CB, a discussion of ROH Week by Week featuring Jonathan Gresham vs. Dak Draper for the ROH Pure Title from ROH’s 19th Anniversary, Women’s Division Wednesday, and Jonathan Gresham vs. Adam Priest for the ROH World Title from New South Pro Wrestling. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin give their picks for the 2021 ROH Awards.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Bron Breakker talks goals he’s looking to achieve in WWE, family history, character roots, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Bron Breakker wants to make his family proud and doesn’t get a big head even amidst being pushed to the top of NXT seemingly out of nowhere. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Breakker talked about how his family lineage and history affects him, his goals, and whether there is any pressure on him due what is father did in the wrestling business.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/29 ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY RESULTS: Chelsea Green vs. Janai Kai

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, Miranda Alize. (1) CHELSEA GREEN vs. “THE KICK DEMON” JANAI KAI. Kai opened with kicks to Green’s legs that sent her scurrying into the corner. Green tried for a couple roll-ups but Kai...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Gresham
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/30 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: 2021 Pro Wrestling Art Awards – Recognizing the best pro wrestling art of 2021 (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The 2021 On the Canvas Pro Wrestling Art Awards. On the show, Zack Heydorn recognizes the best pro wrestling art in 2021 via analysis and discussion in six categories – Match of the Year, Men’s Wrestler of the Year, Women’s Wrestler of the Year, Promo of the Year, Talker of the Year, and Feud of the Year. Enjoy!
VISUAL ART
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/29 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy & Trent & Chuck Taylor, Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill, Eddie Kingston & Santana & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -JR’s music started the show as he entered the commentary booth. (1) JURASSIC EXPRESS & THE LUCHA BROTHERS & CHRISTIAN CAGE VS. FTR & PRIVATE PARTY & MATT HARDY. Christian Cage and Cash Wheeler, they grappled to start and...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/28 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Howard’s report on Wardlow, Blade, Anna Jay, Nese, Diamante, Acclaimed, Janela, Orange Cassidy, Yuta, Kiss

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RECORDED AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, ORLANDO, FL. -Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show. Both ladies traded corner forearms before Anna popped Reka with a superkick. Reka took Anna to the corner with body shots, but Anna turned the tables with stiff punches and a kick. Reka battled back with a headbutt, looked for a Samoan Drop, but Anna got free and locked on the Queenslayer for the submission.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battle Of Los Angeles#Hiatus#Combat#Officialpwg#Pwg Battle
The Hollywood Reporter

BTS in Los Angeles: The Fullness of Bangtan

Just before embarking on its current “official extended period of rest,” BTS flew from Seoul to Los Angeles for a tightly packed two-week engagement in the City of Angels, including its first in-person shows since the pandemic began, that exemplifies where the peerless seven-man outfit finds itself — artistically, culturally and in the zeitgeist — at this stage in its career. In the past year and a half, the already-famous group has ascended to a new stratosphere of worldwide stardom reached by very few figures in the pop culture pantheon, and certainly not by artists of Asian descent. And when you...
LOS ANGELES, CA
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy