ROH Championship match announced for upcoming GCW show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RK-Bro – Alpha Academy – MISS: A feud between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy could be very good. WWE has done a nice job of protecting Otis and making him seem like a legit threat to Randy Orton. They could have some very good matches between these four wrestlers if given time, with a good story, and if Otis and Chad Gable were treated like stars. The problem is that only part of the story has been good, the matches are too short, and Gable has been treated like a loser. Gable vs. Riddle was good for 4 minutes, but that was it. It was over. Otis vs. Orton was also good while it lasted, but also only lasted 4 minutes. After building up and protecting Otis over the past several weeks, Orton beat him pretty easily and very quickly. Why not just have one match here? Orton vs. Otis could have been 10 minutes without the Riddle vs. Gable match. I did get a kick out of the hug and tease of an RKO afterwards.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO