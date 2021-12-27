ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ROH Championship match announced for upcoming GCW show

Pro Wrestling Torch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The ROH World Championship will once again be defended in GCW. The company announced that at...

www.pwtorch.com

f4wonline.com

Jonathan Gresham-Josh Alexander ROH title match set for Terminus

Jonathan Gresham will put his ROH World Championship on the line at the debut show for his Terminus promotion. Terminus has announced that Gresham will defend his ROH World Championship against Josh Alexander in a Pure Rules match at their debut show on Sunday, January 16. The event is taking place at the Kroc Center in Atlanta.
WWE
Fightful

Bandido Set To Defend His ROH World Title At GCW 'Say You Will'

Another Ring of Honor World Championship match is set for GCW. GCW Say You Will already had the Ring of Honor World Pure Championship match between Jonathan Gresham and 2 Cold Scorpio. Now, the version of the Ring of Honor World Title held by Bandido will be on the line against former NXT Superstar, Blake Christian.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
WWE
The Independent

Amanda Nunes ‘underestimated’ Julianna Pena, says new UFC champion’s coach

Julianna Pena’s jiu-jitsu coach has said his fighter was underestimated by Amanda Nunes this month, following Pena’s submission victory over the Brazilian.Pena defeated Nunes with a rear naked choke in the second round of the UFC 269 co-main event to win the women’s bantamweight title, much to the shock of many fans.Nunes is widely considered the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time, but the 33-year-old – who still holds her featherweight title – underestimated Pena ahead of the bout, according to Luiz Claudio.Claudio, long-time jiu-jitsu coach of Pena, told MMA Fighting: “I do think she underestimated her.“Same...
UFC
State
Illinois State
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 12/27: A miss for Alpha Academy, Profits and Mysterios deliver match of the night, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RK-Bro – Alpha Academy – MISS: A feud between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy could be very good. WWE has done a nice job of protecting Otis and making him seem like a legit threat to Randy Orton. They could have some very good matches between these four wrestlers if given time, with a good story, and if Otis and Chad Gable were treated like stars. The problem is that only part of the story has been good, the matches are too short, and Gable has been treated like a loser. Gable vs. Riddle was good for 4 minutes, but that was it. It was over. Otis vs. Orton was also good while it lasted, but also only lasted 4 minutes. After building up and protecting Otis over the past several weeks, Orton beat him pretty easily and very quickly. Why not just have one match here? Orton vs. Otis could have been 10 minutes without the Riddle vs. Gable match. I did get a kick out of the hug and tease of an RKO afterwards.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE Raw ratings including how the Miz & Maryse wedding vow renewal segment drew

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The Dec. 27 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew the third straight 1.10 rating, with an uptick in the 18-49 demo to 0.42, up from 0.38 and 0.39 the prior two weeks. It had drawn better than 0.40 ratings in that demo six straight weeks through the end of November before a drop in December.
WWE
KRDO News Channel 13

Kris Mayotte reacts to World Junior Championship Cancelation

Colorado College hockey coach Kris Mayotte was an assistant coach for team USA at the World Junior Championship. He's heading back to Colorado much sooner than expected after the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. "I think we’re all just really disappointed," Mayotte said. "Mostly for the guys, and not just our guys, but The post Kris Mayotte reacts to World Junior Championship Cancelation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
411mania.com

Original ROH World Title To Be Defended At TERMINUS Debut Show

TERMINUS has announced that Jonathan Gresham will defend the original ROH World title against Josh Alexander at their debut event. It will be contested under pure rules. Gresham won the belt at ROH Final Battle earlier this month. The first TERMINUS event happens on January 16 at the Kroc Center in Atlanta. Here’s the updated lineup:
WWE
Person
Jonathan Gresham
Pro Wrestling Torch

Jim Ross announces he’s cancer free

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Jim Ross announced via social media on Wednesday that he is cancer free. Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer in October and has been off AEW television since November due to treatment. Ross will make his return to the AEW...
CELEBRITIES
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/29 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (09/19/1992): Keller and Meltzer join Arezzi to talk about Sting’s future, Rude’s future, talent blow-ups with Watts in WCW, wrestler medical coverage, more (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This features the September 19, 1992 debut episode of Pro Wrestling This Week, John Arezzi’s new radio show, followed by the usual Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#171) hosted by John Arezzi. PWTorch editor Wade Keller joins Arezzi on both shows. On PWTW he talks about hot topics in the news including the lack of medical coverage for WCW, Rick Rude’s contract situation in WCW, the latest controversies with Bill Watts running WCW, and more. Then on PWSpotlight, he’s joined by Dave Meltzer to discuss the latest blows-ups with Bill Watts and WCW talent including Brian Pillman and Paul Heyman.
WWE
The Independent

Tyson Fury ‘absolutely ecstatic and overwhelmed’ after double boxing award win

Tyson Fury is “ecstatic and overwhelmed” to win Fight of the Year and Round of the Year at the Ring Magazine awards.Fury claimed the accolades for his fight with Deontay Wilder in which the British star retained the WBC belt by knocking out his American opponent. While accepting his Fight of the Year award, he said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic and overwhelmed to be recognized by Ring Magazine yet again. That’s more awards to add to the collection and more plaques to put on the wall. I’m absolutely delighted, and I’d like to give a big shout out to Deontay...
COMBAT SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/28 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Howard’s report on Wardlow, Blade, Anna Jay, Nese, Diamante, Acclaimed, Janela, Orange Cassidy, Yuta, Kiss

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RECORDED AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, ORLANDO, FL. -Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show. Both ladies traded corner forearms before Anna popped Reka with a superkick. Reka took Anna to the corner with body shots, but Anna turned the tables with stiff punches and a kick. Reka battled back with a headbutt, looked for a Samoan Drop, but Anna got free and locked on the Queenslayer for the submission.
WWE
#Roh#Combat#Roh Championship#Gcw#Roh World#Pco
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/29 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on Jim Ross’s return, Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa, last episode on TNT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Excalibur introduced the show as pyro blasted. He said he was alongside Tony Schaivone, but then said they have a very special guest. Jim Ross’s entrance theme played and he walked out to a standing ovation. Ross waved at the fans before sitting at the announce desk. Ross said it’s Wednesday night and you know what that means.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 12/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Brandi brings it against Lambert on the mic, O’Reilly and Cole already at odds again, lack of Hangman-Danielson, live callers, emails (150 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Eric Krol to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discuss the tension rising to the surface already between Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole, and who Kenny Omega will likely align with ultimately and which trio should be the babyfaces. Also, Brandi Rhodes brings the fire in her promo with Dan Lambert; did she win over fans in the end, and does it matter for Cody? Also, what is Cody trying to do or is he still winging it hoping to find a way to being a cool babyface who actually gets cheered? Where were Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson a week before their major World Title match on TBS? Is Battle of the Belts just another Rampage episode with a different logo? Is Sammy Guevara holding up signs a good follow-up to his title loss? Is Jade Cargill making progress or did this match expose how much they still have to protect her? And what’s the course now for MJF and Wardlow and C.M. Punk?
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/29 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy & Trent & Chuck Taylor, Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill, Eddie Kingston & Santana & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -JR’s music started the show as he entered the commentary booth. (1) JURASSIC EXPRESS & THE LUCHA BROTHERS & CHRISTIAN CAGE VS. FTR & PRIVATE PARTY & MATT HARDY. Christian Cage and Cash Wheeler, they grappled to start and...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Former NXT star makes AEW debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Mercedes Martinez made her AEW debut during this week’s AEW New Year’s Smash episode of Dynamite. During the TBS Championship Tournament semifinal match between Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill, a masked figure attacked Rosa while she was slouched near the ring post. The attack gave Cargill the opening to win the match and advance to the tournament final against Ruby Soho next week. After the match, Martinez and Cargill beat Rosa up before Soho ran out and made the save.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/29 ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY RESULTS: Chelsea Green vs. Janai Kai

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, Miranda Alize. (1) CHELSEA GREEN vs. “THE KICK DEMON” JANAI KAI. Kai opened with kicks to Green’s legs that sent her scurrying into the corner. Green tried for a couple roll-ups but Kai...
WWE
560 The Joe

Jeff Jarrett Says "Titan Up"

Jeff Jarrett is in the WWE Hall of Fame but knows a thing or two about football and thinks his Titans will beat The Dolphins but will it even be close?
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Second ROH Title Match Announced For GCW Say What You Will On Jan. 15

Two Ring Of Honor championships will be on-the-line when GCW Say What You Will goes down next month. It was announced on Thursday that a second ROH title will be defended at the aforementioned event, which takes place on January 15, 2022 at the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
WWE

